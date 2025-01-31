عربي


Kuwait Prime Minister Offers Condolence To U.S. Pres. Over Plane Crash Victims


1/31/2025 5:04:58 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Friday sent a cable to U.S. President Donald Trump, offering sincere condolences over the victims of the plane crash near Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C., which claimed the lives of all passengers. (pickup previous)
