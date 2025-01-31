(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Automotive Aftermarket Parts | Forecast, Analysis, Value, Revenue & Industry: Market Forecast By Product Types & Island, By Clutch, By Tensioners, By Lubricants, By Battery, By Bearings, By Vehicle Type, By Island and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Indonesia's automotive aftermarket parts market is experiencing growth, driven by a surge in vehicle ownership and usage. Sales of two-wheelers increased by 19.4% year-on-year to over 6 million units in 2023, and car sales rose by 8% in the first half of the same year. This growth is attributed to rapid urbanization, rising income levels, and increased mobility needs. Furthermore, the increase in road accidents, with incidents increasing from 116,411 in 2019 to 139,258 in 2022, has further fuelled demand for maintenance and repair services.

Moreover, the overall vehicle sales in Indonesia have undergone a significant expansion, with the numbers surpassing 794,126 units in 2023 from 459,631 units in 2020, a rise of nearly 70% This increase in vehicle sales is anticipated to have a positive impact on the automotive aftermarket parts market. As the number of vehicles on the road increases, the need for regular maintenance and repair services will correspondingly grow. Each vehicle necessitates routine upkeep to ensure optimal performance, reliability, and safety, which in turn drives demand for aftermarket parts and services.

Indonesia's Automotive Aftermarket Parts Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2024E-2030F. Indonesia is embracing the global trend towards electric vehicles, with a notable presence of affordable Chinese brands like Wuling and increasing interest from higher-end manufacturers. The registration of EVs saw a significant uptick in Q4 2022, with 33,600 EVs registered. Furthermore, Indonesia is making significant strides in the electric vehicle (EV) sector, targeting 2.5 million EV users by 2025.

Despite current EVs constituting less than 1% of the total vehicles on Indonesian roads - 15,400 electric cars and 32,000 electric motorcycles sold last year, the market is showing signs of gradual growth. The gradual shift indicates a positive trend towards greater EV adoption. Moreover, Indonesia is a leading global supplier of nickel, essential for lithium-ion batteries used in EVs. With approximately 22-24% of global nickel reserves, coupled with access to cobalt and bauxite, Indonesia is well-positioned to support EV manufacturing. This abundance not only reduces production costs but also enhances the country's appeal as a base for EV manufacturers, thereby fueling market growth.

Report Segmentation

Market Segmentation By Clutch

Commercial vehicles (CVs) hold the highest share in the Indonesia aftermarket clutch market primarily due to their extensive use in heavy-duty applications and the greater mechanical strain they endure. CVs, such as trucks and buses, frequently operate with heavy loads and under stop-and-go conditions, leading to increased clutch wear and more frequent replacements. The constant need for high torque transmission in these vehicles places a significant demand on clutch systems.

Market Segmentation By Tensioners

Commercial vehicles (CVs) hold the highest market share in the Indonesia aftermarket tensioners market owing to their rigorous operational demands and the essential role tensioners play in maintaining engine and accessory drive systems. CVs typically endure extensive mileage and heavy loads, which place greater strain on components like belts and chains. Tensioners are crucial for ensuring optimal tension and alignment of these components, preventing slippage and wear. Given the high usage intensity and the critical need for reliable performance to avoid costly downtime, driving higher market demand compared to passenger vehicles.

Market Segmentation By Lubricants

Commercial vehicles hold the highest share in the aftermarket lubricants market of Indonesia owing to their high usage intensity and maintenance needs. These vehicles typically cover longer distances and operate under more demanding conditions compared to other vehicles, leading to more frequent oil changes and higher lubricant consumption contribute to the substantial lubricant requirements for commercial vehicles.

Market Segmentation By Battery

Two-wheelers (2Ws) hold the highest share in the battery market due to their extensive use and frequent battery replacements driven by high daily usage in dense urban areas. Their affordability and the large volume of 2Ws contribute to consistent demand. Further, The increasing adoption of electric two-wheelers (e-2Ws) reaching almost 70 thousand units in 2023, would increase the batteries market due to the higher cost of EV batteries, which, despite their expense, are crucial for powering electric vehicles.

Market Segmentation By Bearings

Commercial vehicles (CVs) hold the major share in the Indonesia aftermarket bearings market owing to their heavy-duty usage and the substantial mechanical load they bear. Unlike passenger vehicles, CVs operate under strenuous conditions, carrying heavy cargo over long distances, which accelerates bearing wear and necessitates frequent replacements. The complexity of CVs, with multiple components like wheels, engines, and transmissions, each requiring robust and durable bearings, further drives demand of bearings.

Market Segmentation By Product Types

Lubricants dominate the aftermarket automotive parts market in Indonesia primarily owing to their frequent replacement intervals and critical role in vehicle performance and longevity. Moreover, lubricants need to be replaced on regular basis to maintain optimal engine performance, prevent wear and tear, and ensure fuel efficiency. The diverse range of lubricants required for different vehicle components, such as engine oil, transmission fluid, and brake fluid, further drives demand. Additionally, the growing awareness among consumers about the benefits of using high-quality lubricants contributes to their leading position in the market.

Market Segmentation By Island

Java dominates Indonesia's automotive aftermarket parts market due to its extensive vehicle base, which exceeded 92 million units in 2023, marking a 4.5% increase from 2022. The island is home to numerous manufacturing facilities for major brands such as Honda, Toyota, and Nissan. Java's dominance is further reinforced by its well-developed automotive manufacturing infrastructure and supportive government policies aimed at promoting industry growth in the region.

Report Scope:



10 Years Market Numbers.

Historical Data Starting from 2020 to 2023.

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Data until 2030.

Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market. Major Upcoming Developments and Projects

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Indonesia Aftermarket Parts Market Overview

3.1. Indonesia Aftermarket Parts Market Revenues (2020-2030F)

3.2. Indonesia Aftermarket Parts Market Industry Life Cycle

3.3. Indonesia Aftermarket Parts Market Porter's Five Forces Model

4. Indonesia Aftermarket Parts Market Dynamics

5. Indonesia Aftermarket Parts Market Evolution & Trends

6. Indonesia Aftermarket Parts Market Overview, By Product Type & Island

6.1. Indonesia Aftermarket Parts Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Product Type (2023 & 2030F)

6.2. Indonesia Aftermarket Parts Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Island (2023 & 2030F)

7. Indonesia Aftermarket Parts Market Overview, By Clutch

7.1. Indonesia Aftermarket Parts Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Clutch (2023 & 2030F)

7.2. Indonesia Aftermarket Clutch Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Island (2023 & 2030F)

8. Indonesia Aftermarket Parts Market Overview, By Tensioners

8.1. Indonesia Aftermarket Parts Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Tensioners (2023 & 2030F)

8.2. Indonesia Aftermarket Tensioners Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Island (2023 & 2030F)

9. Indonesia Aftermarket Parts Market Overview, By Bearings

9.1. Indonesia Aftermarket Parts Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Bearings (2023 & 2030F)

9.2. Indonesia Aftermarket Bearings Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Island (2023 & 2030F)

10. Indonesia Aftermarket Parts Market Overview, By Lubricants

10.1. Indonesia Aftermarket Parts Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Lubricants (2023 & 2030F)

10.2. Indonesia Aftermarket Lubricants Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Island (2023 & 2030F)

11. Indonesia Aftermarket Parts Market Overview, By Battery

11.1. Indonesia Aftermarket Parts Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Battery (2023 & 2030F)

11.2. Indonesia Aftermarket Battery Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Island (2023 & 2030F)

12. Indonesia Domestic Manufactured Automotive Aftermarket Parts Market Revenue Share, By Type, 2023 & 2030F

12.1. Indonesia Domestic Manufactured Automotive Aftermarket Parts Market Revenues, By Clutch, 2020-2030F

12.2. Indonesia Domestic Manufactured Automotive Aftermarket Parts Market Revenues, By Tensioners, 2020-2030F

12.3. Indonesia Domestic Manufactured Automotive Aftermarket Parts Market Revenues, By Bearings, 2020-2030F

12.4. Indonesia Domestic Manufactured Automotive Aftermarket Parts Market Revenues, By Lubricants, 2020-2030F

12.5. Indonesia Domestic Manufactured Automotive Aftermarket Parts Market Revenues, By Battery, 2020-2030F

13. Indonesia Number of Vehicle Registered, By Island, 2023

14. Indonesia Vehicle Fleets Size Among Top Companies In Distribution And Logistics

15. Indonesia Automotive Aftermarket Parts Market - Key Performance Indicators

16. Indonesia Automotive Aftermarket Parts Market Opportunity Assessment

17. Indonesia Aftermarket Parts Market Competitive Landscape

17.1. Indonesia Automotive Aftermarket Parts Market Company Revenue Share, By Part Type and Island, 2023

17.2. Indonesia Automotive Aftermarket Parts Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Technical and Operating Parameter

18. Company Profiles



PT. Misumi Indonesia

PT. Schaeffler Bearings Indonesia

PT. Astra Otoparts Tbk

SKF Group

NSK Ltd.

PT. New Indobatt Energy Nusantara

PT. Yuasa Battery

PT. Pertamina Lubricants

JTEKT Corporation

PT. ExxonMobil Lubricants Indonesia

Castrol Ltd.

PT. Shell Indonesia

PT. NTN Bearing Indonesia

PT. Toyota Astra Motor

PT. Astra Honda Motor

PT. Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Indonesia

Suzuki Indonesia

PT. Eaton Industries

PT. ZFAG Aftermarket Jakarta

77 Lubricant

Yamaha Indonesia Motor Mfg.

PT. Tri Mega Baterindo

TPI Manufacturing Indonesia

PT. Aisin Indonesia

PT. EXEDY Manufacturing Indonesia

PT. GS Battery

PT. Joyson Safety Systems Indonesia

PT. Furukawa Indomobil Battery

PT. Idemitsu Lube Indonesia PT. Chevron Pacific Indonesia

19. Key Strategic Recommendations

