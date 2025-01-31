Major Automotive Cybersecurity Market Trend 2025-2034: Market Sees Rising Interest In Technological Innovations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Cybersecurity Global Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Automotive Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

The automotive cybersecurity market has experienced rapid growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $2.77 billion in 2024 to $3.26 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%. The growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as the rising adoption of connected and autonomous vehicles, stricter government regulations and industry standards, growing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), increased demand for luxury vehicles, and a rise in cyber threats targeting automotive systems.

How Big Is the Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automotive cybersecurity market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching $6.81 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, the integration of 5G technology in connected vehicles, the expanding attack surface, greater reliance on over-the-air (OTA) software updates, the growth of the automotive industry in emerging markets, and rising awareness and investments in proactive cybersecurity measures.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



What Is Driving the Growth of the Automotive Cybersecurity Market?

The growing number of connected cars is playing a major role in driving the growth of the automotive cybersecurity market. A connected car is a vehicle equipped with an inbuilt connectivity system that allows it to access the internet. Cybersecurity in connected cars involves advanced threat intelligence to protect vehicles from common security issues.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Automotive Cybersecurity Market Share?

Major companies operating in the automotive cybersecurity market include Aptiv PLC, Argus Cyber Security, Arilou Technologies, Continental AG, ESCRYPT GmbH, GuardKnox Cyber Technologies Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Automotive Cybersecurity Market Size ?

Technological innovations are a key trend gaining momentum in the automotive cybersecurity market. Leading companies in the automotive cybersecurity sector are concentrating on technological advancements to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

How Is the Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market Segmented?

The automotive cybersecurity market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Security Type: Network Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security, Wireless Security, Cloud Security

2) By Form: In-Vehicle, External Cloud Service

3) By Vehicle: Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle

4) By Application: Telematics System, Body Control And Comfort System, Infotainment System, Powertrain System, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Network Security: Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS), Firewalls, Secure Network Protocols

2) By Application Security: Secure Coding Practices, Application Vulnerability Testing, Software Updates And Patching

3) By Endpoint Security: Anti-Malware Solutions, Endpoint Detection And Response (EDR), Device Authentication

4) By Wireless Security: Secure Communication Protocols, Encryption Solutions, Wireless Intrusion Prevention Systems (WIPS)

5) By Cloud Security: Data Encryption And Protection, Identity And Access Management (IAM), Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM)

The Leading Region in the Automotive Cybersecurity Market is:

North America was the largest region in the automotive cybersecurity market in 2024. The regions covered in the automotive cybersecurity market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

What Is the Automotive Cybersecurity Market?

Automotive cybersecurity involves a series of measures taken to ensure the proper functioning of vehicles. It focuses on protecting electronic systems, communication networks, control algorithms, and various types of software from malicious attacks, unauthorized access, or manipulation. This helps reduce the risk of vehicle cyber-attacks and accidents.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company :

Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2025

/report/cybersecurity-global-market-report

Technology Advisory Global Market Report 2025

/report/technology-advisory-global-market-report

Cybersecurity Services Global Market Report 2025

/report/cybersecurity-services-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

With more than 15000+ reports across 27 industries spanning over 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has carved a niche in offering comprehensive, data-rich research, and unparalleled insights. With 1,500,000 datasets, detailed secondary research, and exclusive insights from industry experts, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: /

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at: ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: /global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.