Cloud Native Applications Market Outlook, Top Key Players Analysis, Trends, Development Status, CAGR Of 25.2% By 2032

The growth of the global cloud native applications is driven by rise in adoption of IoT devices and growth in need of data security and privacy.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global Cloud Native Applications Market was valued at $5.3 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $48.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 25.2% from 2023 to 2032. Cloud native deals with building, deploying, and managing modern applications in cloud computing environments to fully benefit from the scalability, flexibility, and efficiency provided by the cloud. Cloud native technology allows companies to build resilient and highly available applications while also benefits in long-term savings in operational expenditure.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 324 Pages) at:Factors such as rise in adoption of IoT devices and growth in need of data security and privacy, primarily drive the growth of the cloud native application market. However, inconsistency in the IoT standards for compatibility hamper the market growth to some extent. Moreover, rise in adoption of cloud-based devices is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.By deployment mode, the public cloud segment held the major share in 2022, garnering around half of the global cloud native applications market revenue, owing to characteristics such as auto-scaling, high availability, and simple integration with other cloud services, providing a scalable and flexible environment for creating cloud native applications. The private cloud segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 27.8% during the forecast period, owing to the modular and scalable structure of cloud native designs and a greater level of security, due to the isolation and dedication of the infrastructure to a single company.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report :By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment contributed to the highest share in 2022, accounting around two-thirds of the global cloud native applications market revenue, owing to applications based on demand by utilizing cloud infrastructure, assuring optimal performance and cost effectiveness. Large businesses can handle growing workloads and accommodate growth owing to rise in scalability without requiring major infrastructure investments. The small and medium-sized enterprise segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 27.1% throughout the forecast period, owing to technologies such as serverless computing and containers, which offer better flexibility and lower operating costs, due to cloud native apps.The key players profiled in this report includeAmazon, Inc.Google LLCIBM CorporationInfosys LimitedMicrosoft CorporationOracle CorporationSAP SERed Hat, Inc.VmWare, Inc.CognizantThe report analyzes these key players in the global cloud native applications market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:By component, the platform segment held the major share in 2022, garnering more than two-thirds of the global cloud native applications market revenue, owing to the increasing demand for edge computing, which involves processing data closer to the source rather than sending it to a centralized data center. The service segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period, owing to quick improvements in technology, including serverless computing, microservices, and containerization.Regional Analysis:By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2022, holding nearly two-fifths of the global cloud native applications market revenue in 2022, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2032, owing to rise in number of IoT applications hosted on cloud and increasing investments in emerging technologies such as big data, social media, and due to mobility. The Asia-Pacific region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period, owing to the transformation of IT and telecommunication with the increasing adoption and growth of advanced technology, such as cloud computing, data analytics, AI, and IoT, drives the need for cloud native applications in the Asia-Pacific region.Inquiry Before Buying:Other Trending Reports:Cloud TV Market -Cloud Native Technologies Market -Cloud Artificial Intelligence Market -Cloud DLP Market -

