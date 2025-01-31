Hyper-Automation Market To Reach USD 178.63 Billion By 2032 Driven By AI, RPA, And Emerging Technologies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Hyper-Automation is expanding rapidly, fueled by AI, RPA, and emerging technologies driving efficiency across industries.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Hyper-Automation Market was valued at USD 44.02 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 178.63 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.90% from 2024 to 2032.Get Sample Copy of Report:Keyplayers:OneGlobe LLC, SolveXia, Appian, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, UiPath, Anywhere Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Allerin Tech Pvt. Ltd., Wipro Ltd., SolveXia, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Catalytic Inc., PagerDuty, Inc.Growth in Hyper-Automation Market Driven by AI, RPA, and Emerging TechnologiesThe hyper-automation industry is witnessing substantial expansion, propelled by the rising demand for businesses to enhance processes and boost efficiency. With increasing pressures on businesses to boost productivity, the growth of AI, machine learning, and robotic process automation is driving demand by facilitating the automation of repetitive tasks. This not only improves decision-making but also lowers operational expenses, establishing a clear route to increased agility for businesses. As a result, sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, and finance are experiencing a swift growth in the implementation of these advanced automation technologies.Looking ahead, future opportunities in hyper-automation will be influenced by its combination with upcoming technologies such as IoT, blockchain, and cloud computing. This integration aims to establish a more interconnected and smart automation ecosystem, which will additionally improve operational capabilities. The rising emphasis on digital transformation, along with the expanding use of autonomous systems, presents significant opportunities for the market to progress, enhancing scalability and creating a competitive edge in various industries.Hardware Dominance in 2023 and Rapid Software Growth Forecast for Hyper-Automation Market from 2024-2032In 2023, the hardware segment dominated the Hyper-Automation market, capturing the highest revenue share. This dominance is primarily attributed to the essential role that advanced hardware, such as robotics, sensors, and edge devices, plays in enabling automation solutions across industries. As businesses increasingly invest in physical infrastructure to support automation, the demand for high-performance hardware solutions has surged, driving revenue growth within this segment.The software segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. This growth can be attributed to the rapid evolution of AI, machine learning, and robotic process automation, which are driving software-driven automation capabilities. As businesses seek to streamline operations and enhance decision-making processes, the increasing adoption of intelligent software solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing systems will accelerate market expansion in the coming years.Enquiry Before Buy:RPA Dominance in 2023 and Rapid Growth of Computer Vision in Hyper-Automation Market from 2024-2032In 2023, the Robotic Process Automation segment dominated the Hyper-Automation market, capturing the highest revenue share. This dominance is largely due to the widespread adoption of RPA solutions across industries, driven by their ability to streamline repetitive tasks, reduce costs, and improve operational efficiency. RPA's role in enhancing productivity, especially in business processes such as finance, HR, and customer service, has made it a critical component of automation strategies for organizations worldwide.The computer vision segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. This growth is fueled by advancements in AI and machine learning, which are enabling more sophisticated and accurate visual data processing. As industries continue to automate complex tasks involving image recognition, quality inspection, and real-time analysis, the demand for computer vision technology will increase, driving its rapid expansion in the coming years.North America's Dominance and Asia-Pacific's Rapid Growth in Hyper-Automation Market from 2024-2032In 2023, North America dominated the Hyper-Automation market, securing the highest revenue share. This leadership can be attributed to the region's strong technological infrastructure, early adoption of automation technologies, and the presence of major industry players. North America's focus on digital transformation, along with its robust demand for automation solutions across sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, and finance, has propelled its market dominance.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by the region's rapid industrialization, technological advancements, and increasing investment in automation technologies. As companies in emerging economies seek to enhance productivity and reduce operational costs, the adoption of hyper-automation solutions is gaining momentum, making Asia-Pacific a key growth driver in the global market.Recent Developments in Hyper-Automation MarketIn January 2025, AGL Energy adopted the Appian platform to automate its workflow, boosting efficiency in back-office operations. This move is part of its broader retail transformation initiative, aimed at enhancing customer outcomes and supporting Australia's Net Zero goals.In 2024, Automation Anywhere introduced multiple innovations at its Imagine event, including AI Agent Studio for building and managing AI Agents, the Automation Co-Pilot for enterprise assistance, and new Document Automation features.Access Complete Report:About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

