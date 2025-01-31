EQS-News: beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Swissnet Group expands existing customer relationship with Philipp Morris signing additional CHF 1.2MM contract

Swissnet Group expands existing customer relationship with Philipp Morris signing additional CHF 1.2MM contract Berg, Switzerland – 31 January 2025 – The Swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD) is expanding its collaboration with Philip Morris International (PMI) and advancing the digitalization of point-of-sale (POS) systems in Germany and Austria. By providing 11,000 IoT SIM cards for digital signage monitors, the Swissnet Group is making a significant contribution to optimizing customer communication and sales promotion at POS. Revenue of approximately CHF 1.2MM is expected from the project. Boris Tölzel, Co-CEO of the Swissnet Group, stated: "The collaboration with Philip Morris is a prime example of how IoT technology and data management go hand in hand to revolutionize retail. We are delighted to support Philip Morris in implementing innovative solutions that not only enhance digital efficiency but also set new benchmarks in POS technology." Through the ongoing development of new technologies and the expansion of its international reach, the Swissnet Group reaffirms its commitment to assisting leading companies like Philip Morris in their digital transformation journey. These projects are part of the Swissnet Group's growth strategy, which aims to establish leadership in the fields of IoT, data management, and cloud solutions. About Swissnet Group The Swissnet Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. The group serves customers in the retail, hospitality, healthcare and public sectors, among others. The subsidiaries under the Swissnet group umbrella are known for their outstanding expertise in digital transformation and Software as a Service. With intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, the Swissnet Group offers its customers tangible added value and success by improving their omnichannel strategies. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and traded in the XETRA segment. For more information, please visit . Contact Company

Swissnet Group, Berg (Switzerland)

Jonathan Sauppe, CEO, Chairman of the board

Phone: +41 78 307 45 06 Contact for business and financial press

edicto GmbH, Frankfurt (Germany)

Axel Mühlhaus/Doron Kaufmann

Phone: +49 69 905 505-53

