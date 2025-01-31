Hempnewsbreaks Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) CEO Joins Hoshicap's Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Flora (NASDAQ: FLGC) , a consumer-packaged goods leader and distributor, today announced that its CEO, Clifford Starke, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of HoshiCap, a subsidiary of Hoshi International. In 2021, Flora secured a 10% ownership in Hoshi following a $2.4 million equity investment. According to the announcement, Starke's wealth of experience in global cannabis operations, as well as his track record building and scaling cannabis companies, will be particularly helpful for HoshiCap as it continues to move towards licensure at its world-class advanced-stage cannabis cultivation facility project in Portugal.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is a consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world. For more information on Flora, visit .

