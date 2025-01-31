EIB Submits Form 18-K/A Amendment No.11: EIB Group Announces Preliminary Unaudited Operational Results 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) For immediate release

31 January 2025

EIB submits SEC Form 18-K/A Amendment No. 11

The European (EIB) has submitted its SEC Form 18-K/A Amendment No. 11.

To view the document, please go to: EDGAR Filing Documents for 0000950157-25-000089

The 18-K/A has also been posted on the EIB website: Amendment to the Annual Report 2023 (Form 18-K/A Amendment No 11)

