EIB Submits Form 18-K/A Amendment No.11: EIB Group Announces Preliminary Unaudited Operational Results 2024
1/31/2025 3:45:54 AM
31 January 2025
EIB submits SEC Form 18-K/A Amendment No. 11
The European investment bank (EIB) has submitted its SEC Form 18-K/A Amendment No. 11.
To view the document, please go to: EDGAR Filing Documents for 0000950157-25-000089
The 18-K/A has also been posted on the EIB website: Amendment to the Annual Report 2023 (Form 18-K/A Amendment No 11)
