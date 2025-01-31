عربي


Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And The Liquidity Agreement


1/31/2025 2:31:03 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 23 January 2025 to 29 January 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 22 November 2024 , Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 23 January 2025 to 29 January 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 51 335 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 23 January 2025 to 29 January 2025:

Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
23 January 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 000 33.23 33.38 33.02 265 840
MTF CBOE 4 000 33.24 33.34 33.06 132 960
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
24 January 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 335 33.44 33.80 33.16 245 282
MTF CBOE 4 000 33.43 33.72 33.14 133 720
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
27 January 2025 Euronext Brussels 9 000 33.37 33.54 33.08 300 330
MTF CBOE 3 000 33.42 33.54 33.22 100 260
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
28 January 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 000 33.44 33.64 33.24 200 640
MTF CBOE 2 000 33.44 33.70 33.24 66 880
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
29 January 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 000 33.13 33.40 32.92 198 800
MTF CBOE 2 000 33.13 33.38 32.86 66 260
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
Total 51 335 33.33 33.80 32.86 1 710 973

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 050 shares during the period from 23 January 2025 to 29 January 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 150 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 23 January 2025 to 29 January 2025:

Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
23 January 2025 300 33.18 33.18 33.18 9 954
24 January 2025 906 33.29 33.34 33.10 30 161
27 January 2025 744 33.00 33.00 33.00 24 552
28 January 2025 1 000 33.18 33.18 33.16 33 180
29 January 2025 1 100 32.99 33.10 32.90 36 289
Total 4 050 134 136


Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
23 January 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
24 January 2025 750 33.67 33.80 33.50 25 253
27 January 2025 500 33.46 33.46 33.46 16 730
28 January 2025 300 33.60 33.60 33.60 10 080
29 January 2025 600 33.35 33.40 33.30 20 010
Total 2 150 72 073

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 42 305 shares.

On 29 January 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 464 714 own shares, or 4.54% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

  • p250131E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

