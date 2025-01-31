Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And The Liquidity Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement Period from 23 January 2025 to 29 January 2025 Share Buyback Program

On 22 November 2024 , Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased. Bekaert announces today that during the period from 23 January 2025 to 29 January 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 51 335 shares. The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 23 January 2025 to 29 January 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 23 January 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 000 33.23 33.38 33.02 265 840 MTF CBOE 4 000 33.24 33.34 33.06 132 960 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 24 January 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 335 33.44 33.80 33.16 245 282 MTF CBOE 4 000 33.43 33.72 33.14 133 720 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 27 January 2025 Euronext Brussels 9 000 33.37 33.54 33.08 300 330 MTF CBOE 3 000 33.42 33.54 33.22 100 260 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 28 January 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 000 33.44 33.64 33.24 200 640 MTF CBOE 2 000 33.44 33.70 33.24 66 880 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 29 January 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 000 33.13 33.40 32.92 198 800 MTF CBOE 2 000 33.13 33.38 32.86 66 260 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 51 335 33.33 33.80 32.86 1 710 973

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 050 shares during the period from 23 January 2025 to 29 January 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 150 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 23 January 2025 to 29 January 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 23 January 2025 300 33.18 33.18 33.18 9 954 24 January 2025 906 33.29 33.34 33.10 30 161 27 January 2025 744 33.00 33.00 33.00 24 552 28 January 2025 1 000 33.18 33.18 33.16 33 180 29 January 2025 1 100 32.99 33.10 32.90 36 289 Total 4 050 134 136





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 23 January 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 24 January 2025 750 33.67 33.80 33.50 25 253 27 January 2025 500 33.46 33.46 33.46 16 730 28 January 2025 300 33.60 33.60 33.60 10 080 29 January 2025 600 33.35 33.40 33.30 20 010 Total 2 150 72 073

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 42 305 shares.

On 29 January 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 464 714 own shares, or 4.54% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

