Global HDPE Pipes Market Growth Forecasted At 5.1% CAGR, Reaching US$35.4 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The rise in demand from water irrigation systems in agricultural is expected to drive the growth of the HDPE pipe market.

- Allied Market Research (AMR) WIN SIVERS DRIVE, OR, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As per the new research report published by Allied Market Research, Global HDPE pipes market size was valued at $21.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $35.4 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2032. The surge in application of HDPE pipes in various end use industries, the market for HDPE pipe is expected to witness substantial growth. The rise in demand from water irrigation systems in agricultural industry is expected to drive the growth of the HDPE pipe market. Rapid urbanization is anticipated to increase the demand for water supply, leading to an increase in the requirement of HDPE pipes. However, volatile raw material prices attributed to fluctuation in prices of crude oil are expected to hamper the market growth. This factor hinders the growth of the HDPE pipes market.Get a Sample Copy of this Report:Based on type, the HDPE 100 segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global HDPE pipes market revenue. Many countries are facing the challenge of aging infrastructure systems, including water and gas pipelines. HDPE 100 pipes are often chosen as a replacement for deteriorating infrastructure due to their long service life, durability, and resistance to corrosion. As a result, the replacement and rehabilitation of aging infrastructure contributes to the surge in demand for HDPE 100 pipes. This factor is expected to enhance market growth during the forecast period. HDPE 63 is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.Based on application, the sewage system pipe accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly half of the global HDPE pipes market revenue. There is a growing awareness of the environmental impact of untreated or poorly treated sewage water. Governments and regulatory bodies implement stricter regulations and standards to protect water bodies, ecosystems, and public health. The need to comply with these regulations drives the demand for HDPE pies. It is mainly used to transport sludge from different treatment units, such as settling tanks, clarifiers, and digesters, to the sludge treatment or disposal facilities. HDPE pipes offer excellent chemical resistance, ensuring the safe and efficient conveyance of sludge. Water supply pipe is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: /purchase-optionsBased on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global HDPE pipes market and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific HDPE pipes market is anticipated to expand during the forecast period. India, China, and Japan are anticipated to contribute to the Asia-Pacific HDPE pipes market.The rapid urbanization in China has led to increased demand for housing, commercial buildings, and infrastructure. HDPE pipes are used in construction projects for water supply, drainage, and gas distribution. Furthermore, India has witnessed significant industrial growth, particularly in sectors such as manufacturing, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. HDPE pipes are used in industrial applications for fluid transportation, process pipelines, and wastewater management. These factors are driving the potential sales of HDPE pipes market in the Asia-Pacific region.Inquire Before Buying:Leading Market Players: -LANE ENTERPRISES, INCJM EAGLE, INC.BLUE DIAMOND INDUSTRIESVECTUSPOLY PLASTIC GROUPWL PLASTICSPRINSCO, INC.SCG CHEMICALS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITEDUNITED POLY SYSTEMSRADIUS SYSTEMThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global HDPE pipes market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Similar Reports:PVC Pipe Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031Spoolable Pipes Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023FRP Pipe Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030HDPE Pipes in FTTx Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026FTTx Pipes Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026Flexible Pipes Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ + 1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.