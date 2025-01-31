$11.4 Billion Feed Premix Market Growing At A CAGR Of 8.8% From 2022 To 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Feed Premix size was valued at $5.1 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $11.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031. North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $1,983.0 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3,999.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.7%.An increasing population is a crucial element driving food consumption, which is expected to the expansion of the feed premix market. Furthermore, increased meat consumption and the development of improved feed formulas contribute to the market's growth. However, a rise in raw material prices such as maize and corn, as well as the incidence of diseases such as avian flu, are likely to limit the market's growth throughout the projection period.Request Sample Report:Meat production and consumption have increased rapidly over the years due to the increased disposable income of consumers and the health benefits offered by meat. In addition, meat is a rich source of proteins, important vitamins, and various other nutrients, such as iron, zinc, B12, and B6. It has been observed that meat consumption in developing economies is higher than the developed regions. The economic growth, changes in lifestyle, population growth, and other structural changes are driving the livestock revolution, hence supplementing the overall growth of the feed premix market. However, government intervention in the usage of feed premix in every country is expected to restrain the market growth.The premix types used in animal feed are banned in some countries. As a result, the feed manufacturers carry out formula adjustments and make changes in feed processing, which is a time-consuming process. Thus, the implementation of stringent regulations hampers the market growth. Moreover, fluctuations in raw material prices are also expected to limit market growth.Buy Now and Get Discount :The report focuses on the feed premix market growth prospects, restraints, and Feed Premix Market Opportunity. The study provides Porter's five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as the competitive intensity of competitors, the bargaining power of suppliers, the threat of substitutes, the threat of new entrants, and the bargaining power of buyers of the feed premix market.The players operating in the global feed premix market have adopted various developmental strategies to increase their Feed Premix Market Share, gain profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players included in the Feed Premix Market Analysis are, DSM, BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, Nutreco N.V., InVivo Group, Jubilant Life Sciences, Koninklijke Coöperatie Agrifirm U.A., Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Agrofeed, and Novus international.Purchase Enquiry:Trending Reports:Global Lecithin and Phospholipids MarketGlobal Cattle Feed MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

