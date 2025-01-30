Investornewsbreaks U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) Secures $12.1M In Underwritten Public Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) U.S. (NASDAQ: USEG) has announced the closing of its underwritten of 4,871,400 shares of its common stock, which included 635,400 shares sold pursuant to the exercise in full of the over-allotment option, par value $0.01 per share, at a public offering price of $2.65 per share. U.S. Energy secured approximately $12.1 million in total net proceeds, which it intends to use to fund growth capital for its industrial development project, including new industrial gas wells and processing and equipment, and to support upcoming operations. In addition, the proceeds received from the exercise of the over-allotment option may be utilized to purchase shares of common stock from Sage Road Capital, LLC, a related party, or its affiliates at a price equal to the net offering price received by the company. Roth Capital Partners acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

For more information, visit

About U.S. Energy Corp.

U.S. Energy is a growth company focused on consolidating high-quality assets in the United States with the potential to optimize production and generate free cash flow through low-risk development while maintaining an attractive shareholder returns program. It is committed to being a leader in reducing the carbon footprint in the areas in which it operates. More information about U.S. Energy Corp. can be found at .

