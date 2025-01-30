(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Construction Partners, Inc. (“Construction Partners” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:ROAD) on behalf of Construction Partners stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Construction Partners has violated the securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On January 23, 2025, Spruce Point Research ("Spruce Point") published a short report alleging, among other things, that Construction Partners' "business is under greater pressure than is widely understood, which is masked by poor transparency and aggressive financial presentation methods."

Following publication of the Spruce Point report, Construction Partners' stock price fell $10.20 per share, or 10.99%, to close at $92.78 per share on January 23, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Construction Partners shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

...

