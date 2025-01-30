Egypt's Sczone Sees 32 Percent Rise In Revenues For First Half Of FY2024/25
Date
1/30/2025 7:08:35 PM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
CAIRO, Jan 31 (NNN-MENA) – Egypt's General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone), said yesterday that, its net revenues surged to around 5.7 billion Egyptian pounds (nearly 113.5 million U.S. dollars) in the first six months of the current fiscal year 2024-2025, a 32- percent increase from 4.3 billion pounds in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
The fiscal year in Egypt ends in June.
SCZone Chairman, Waleid Gamaleldien said, SCZone, via promotional efforts, succeeded in attracting 66 new projects across different sectors in the past six months.
Established in Aug, 2015, SCZone, covering an area of 461 square km along the banks of the Suez Canal, is home to six ports and four development areas.
SCZone aims to attract domestic and foreign investors, by providing logistic and industrial services, in accordance with international criteria.– NNN-MENA
MENAFN30012025000200011047ID1109151062
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.