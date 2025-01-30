Nelnet To Announce Fourth Quarter Results Board Approves Dividend
Date
1/30/2025 5:17:27 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI ) today announced the Nelnet Board of Directors declared a first quarter cash dividend on the company's outstanding shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock of $0.28 per share. The dividend will be paid on Friday, March 14, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.
The company also announced it will release earnings for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, after the close of the New York stock exchange on Thursday, February 27, 2025. Upon release, additional earnings information will be available at .
Learn more about Nelnet at .
SOURCE Nelnet, Inc.
