Adient Announces Pricing Of $795 Million Of 7.50% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2033

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adient (NYSE: ADNT ), a global leader in automotive seating, today announced the pricing of the private offering by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Adient Global Holdings Ltd, of $795 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.50% senior unsecured notes due 2033 (the "Notes"). The Notes will be issued at par value.

The Notes offerings are expected to close on February 3, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Adient intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem its existing 4.875% senior unsecured notes due 2026 and to pay fees and expenses in connection with the foregoing.

The Notes offerings will be made in private transactions in reliance upon an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), only to persons reasonably believed to be "qualified institutional buyers" in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release does not and will not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities, nor will there be any sale of the Notes or any other securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This press release does not and will not constitute an offer to redeem Adient's existing 4.875% senior unsecured notes due 2026. The Notes and related note guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state or other jurisdiction's securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction.

Adient (NYSE: ADNT ) is a global leader in automotive seating. With 70,000+ employees in 29 countries, Adient operates more than 200 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. We produce and deliver automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing - and into millions of vehicles every year. For more information on Adient, please visit .

Adient has made statements in this document that are forward-looking and, therefore, are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be, deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by words such as "future," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and Adient's actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Adient cautions that these statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond Adient's control, that could cause Adient's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, the effects of local and national economic, credit and capital market conditions (including the persistence of high interest rates, vehicle affordability and volatile currency exchange rates) on the global economy, automotive vehicle production levels, mix and schedules, as well as the concentration of exposure to certain automotive manufacturers, shifts in market shares among vehicles, vehicle segments or away from vehicles on which Adient has significant content, changes in consumer demand, Adient's joint ventures, volatile energy markets, Adient's ability and timing of customer recoveries for increased input costs, the availability of raw materials and component products (including components required by Adient's customers for the manufacture of vehicles), geopolitical uncertainties such as the Ukraine and Middle East conflicts and the impact on the regional and global economies and additional pressure on supply chain and vehicle production, uncertainties in U.S. administrative policy regarding trade agreements, tariffs and other international trade relations, the ability of Adient to effectively launch new business at forecast and profitable levels, the ability of Adient to successfully identify suitable opportunities for organic investment and/or acquisitions and to integrate such investments and/or acquisitions; work stoppages, including due to strikes, supply chain disruptions and similar events, wage inflationary pressures due to labor shortages and new labor negotiations, the ability of Adient to execute its restructuring plans and achieve the desired benefit, the ability of Adient to meet debt service requirements and, terms of future financing, the impact of global tax reform legislation, global climate change and related emphasis on sustainability matters by various stakeholders, and the ability of Adient to achieve its sustainability-related goals, cancellation of or changes to commercial arrangements, and the ability of Adient to identify, recruit and retain key leadership. Additional information regarding these and other risks related to Adient's business that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is contained in the forward-looking statements is included in the section entitled "Risk Factors," contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 18, 2024, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, available at . The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document, unless otherwise specified, and, except as required by law, Adient assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this document.

