IAS To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial Results On February 28, 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS ), a leading global measurement and optimization platform, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results before the opens on Friday, February 28, 2025. Management will host a call and webcast to discuss the company's financial results that day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

IAS Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Friday, February 28, 2025

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Live Call: To participate in the live call and Q&A session via dial-in, please register here .

Live Webcast and Replay: To listen to the live webcast and replay, please register here .

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads .

Investor Contact:

Jonathan Schaffer

[email protected]

Media Contact:

[email protected]

