Peptide Therapeutics Market Booms With Personalized Medicine Projected To Reach $64.3 Billion By 2031

Peptide Therapeutics Market

However, low bioavailability of peptides along with high cost associated with the drug development are expected to hinder the growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Peptide Therapeutics Market was estimated at $33.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $64.3 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.📚 Download Our Genuine PDF Here:The global peptide therapeutics market is analyzed across application, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.By application, the "others" segment accounted for nearly one-third of the market revenue in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance through 2031. Meanwhile, the oncology segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.By route of administration, the parenteral segment contributed over three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2021 and is expected to lead by 2031. Conversely, the oral segment is forecasted to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the same period.By distribution channel, hospital pharmacies dominated the market, capturing more than half of the total revenue in 2021, and are expected to retain their leading position by 2031. However, drug stores and retail pharmacies are set to achieve the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period.Geographically, North America led the global market in 2021, generating over two-fifths of the total revenue, and is predicted to maintain its lead by 2031. In contrast, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to record the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 7.6% throughout the forecast period. Other regions covered in the analysis include Europe and LAMEA.♦ Procure Complete Report (250+ Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @Key Market Players -.Novo Nordisk A/S,.Sanofi SA,.Ever Neuro Pharma GmbH,.GlaxoSmithKline plc,.Pfizer Inc.,.Baush Health,.Eli Lilly and Company,.Amgen Inc.,.Abbvie ( Allergan),.Takeda Pharmaceutical Company LimitedKey Benefits for Stakeholders -This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the peptide therapeutics market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing peptide therapeutics market opportunities.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the peptide therapeutics market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Analyst Review -This section provides opinions of top level CXOs in the global peptide therapeutics market. According to the insights of CXOs, leading companies in the market, development of advanced and reliable peptide therapeutics has led to extensive number of applications of this drug. Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and better healthcare services is also expected to propel the peptide therapeutics market.Market growing at a steady rate in developed nations, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to offer high growth opportunities to key players in this market. According to the perspectives of CXOs of leading companies in the market, significant advancements in the peptide therapeutics with increase in clinically backed research, growing investments, funds, and grants, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, entry of new players, and growth in the geriatric population is projected to increase the sale of peptide therapeutics globally.👉 For Purchase Enquiry In Detail -Frequently Asked Questions?Q1. What are the upcoming trends of Peptide Therapeutics Market in the world?Q2. What is the leading application of Peptide Therapeutics Market?Q3. What is the estimated industry size of Peptide Therapeutics?Q4. Which is the largest regional market for Peptide Therapeutics?Q5. Which are the top companies to hold the market share in Peptide Therapeutics?♦ Exclusive Related Reports with Market Insights –Next Generation Sequencing Market -Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market -U.S. IVF Services Market / In Vitro Fertilization Market -Disposable Gloves Market -About Us -Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every us companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate y data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

