PSNY Investors Have Opportunity To Join Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC Securities Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ("Polestar" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PSNY ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Polestar filed a current report on Form 6-K with the SEC on January 16, 2025. The Company disclosed that its "previously issued audited financial statements included within Annual Reports on Form 20-F for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023 (the 'Audited Affected Financials') and the unaudited interim financial information included within Current Reports on Form 6-K for the quarterly periods ending on and falling between September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2024 (the 'Unaudited Affected Financials' and together with the Audited Affected Financials, the 'Affected Financials') contain errors that warrant restatement of the Audited Affected Financials and the interim financial information for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023, and June 30, 2024."

