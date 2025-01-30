Zelensky Thanks Sweden For Largest Defense Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed gratitude to the and people of Sweden for the largest Swedish defense package for Ukraine.

Zelensky wrote this on social X , Ukrinform reports.

“I am thankful to Ulf Kristersson, the Swedish Government, and the people of Sweden for the 18th and largest Swedish defense package to Ukraine to date, totaling 13.5 billion SEK ($1.23 billion). We deeply appreciate that this military aid meets the urgent needs of the Ukrainian and significantly contributes to strengthening our defense capabilities. Its reinforcement of our long-range capabilities and investments in weapons production in Ukraine are invaluable,” Zelensky noted.

He stressed that peace through strength can be achieved.

“We must all remember that threats like Russia's do not stop on their own; they advance only until the line where they are met with strength. That is why we must continue to strengthen this line together-from the Black Sea to the Baltic-to ensure peace and protect lives,” Zelensky emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Swedish government will provide Ukraine with the largest military aid package since the beginning of the full-scale war, valued SEK 13.5 billion ($1.23 billion).