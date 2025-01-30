Interior: New Traffic Penalties Law Starts On April 22

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- The of Interior on Thursday announced that the new penalties for traffic violations would be implemented on April 22.

The previous penalties will remain in effect until the new law takes force, according to a press release from the Ministry's General Department of Security and Relations and Media.

The new penalty system is on the horizon, with fines jumping to 50 percent.

This change is expected to lower the risk of accidents and save lives significantly.

The Department had launched an awareness campaign to educate citizens and residents about the new fines under Act 5 (2025) amending some provisions of Act 67 (1976) regarding traffic.

The campaign will continue via the press, TV, radio and social media platforms until the law is put into effect, the statement added. (end)

