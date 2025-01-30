Digitalc Secures $2.76 Million From The City Of Cleveland For First Year Of Citywide Digital Initiative

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "The Cleveland City Council's decision today is a testament to the commitment of city officials to provide high-quality and affordable broadband to Cleveland residents," said Joshua Edmonds, Chief Executive Officer of DigitalC. "This enables DigitalC to maintain our momentum and ultimately fulfill the mission to bridge the digital divide – for good."

In the first year of the four-year program-the PinnanCLE Connectivity Initiative-DigitalC connected 2,802 households to its high-speed home internet service, Canopy, achieving 80 percent of the targeted goal of 3,500 households. This effort marks the organization's most successful performance to date, with the network now extending to over 80,000 homes across Cleveland.

Moreover, DigitalC has exceeded its digital skills training objectives, educating 7,610 residents-110 more than the target. This training equips Clevelanders with the skills needed to navigate a digital-first world, providing access to essential services such as telehealth, online education, and remote work.

As DigitalC enters the second year of the contract, with operational enhancements and key permits in place, the nonprofit is well-positioned to connect an additional 4,700 households by the end of 2025.

"We are grateful to Mayor Justin M. Bibb's Administration and the Cleveland City Council, particularly the leadership of Council President Blaine Griffin and Utilities Committee Chairman Brian Kazy, for their efforts in ensuring that all Cleveland residents receive the connectivity they deserve," added Edmonds. "This support, coupled with the investments from our key coalition of public, private, and philanthropic partners, will ensure that residents can thrive in the digital age."

Recent recognitions underscore Cleveland's leadership in the industry. The National Digital Inclusion Alliance recognized the City of Cleveland as a 2024 Visionary Trailblazer, while DigitalC itself received the Community Improvement Award from Broadband Communities' Cornerstone Awards. Additionally, DigitalC's Canopy service was listed on the Honor Roll of Low-Cost Internet Plans by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance. To prepare for rapid growth and scaling, DigitalC also completed the Scalerator NEO program, sponsored by the Burton D. Morgan Foundation.

Cleveland residents can subscribe to Canopy for $18/month by calling 216-777-3859 or visiting digitalc. DigitalC is expected to complete the buildout of the citywide network by mid-2025.

For more information about DigitalC, please visit digitalc.

About DigitalC

DigitalC's mission is to deploy a premier, state-of-the-art network that is affordable, reliable, and sustainable to bridge the digital divide permanently. Committed to changing the world one connection at a time, DigitalC offers superior internet, accessible community spaces, and tailored digital skills training to ensure an equitable digital future. By focusing on these core areas, DigitalC aims to create a transformative impact on the community, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to thrive in the digital age.

