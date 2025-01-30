(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Healthcare is transitioning attention from general AI to targeted applications like patient risk assessment and workflow optimization to drive higher reimbursements.

Adageis's ProActive Care addresses critical targeted areas like tracking revenue and performance from providing high-quality care.

AI tools like Adageis' patented Risk Engine enable proactive interventions, reducing costs and improving patient outcomes while increasing overall revenue. The company's platform integrates seamlessly with major electronic health records (“EHR”) systems, in an easy-to-use app for providers.

Artificial intelligence is reshaping healthcare, moving from ambitious goals of Artificial General Intelligence (“AGI”) to more targeted, high-impact applications. This transition aligns with the practical demands of the healthcare industry, where solutions need to address specific pain points like patient care gaps, operational inefficiencies and rising costs. As AI becomes more integrated into healthcare, more specific use cases are likely to emerge, in areas such as patient care, medical imaging and diagnosis, research and development, healthcare management, and more.

Adageis is a preeminent healthcare technology company, reshaping patient care through flexible AI-centric software solutions for healthcare systems and providers in an easy-to-use application driving higher revenue. The company delivers solutions specifically tailored to...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to Adageis are available in the company's newsroom at

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from AINewsWire, text“AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#5e1b3a372a312c1e1f17103b292d09372c3b703d3133" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected] AINewsWire is powered by IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINW, wherever published or re-published: imer,