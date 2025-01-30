Techmediabreaks Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Announces Pricing Of $6 Million Registered Direct Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) has entered into securities purchase agreements with institutional investors to sell 545,454 ordinary shares at $11.00 per share in a registered direct offering, expected to generate approximately $6 million in gross proceeds. The offering, set to close on Jan. 31, 2025, is subject to customary conditions. SuperCom plans to use the net proceeds for working capital, research and development, potential acquisitions, and general corporate purposes. Maxim Group LLC serves as the sole placement agent for the transaction.

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, visit the company's website at .

