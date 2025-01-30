Red Wine Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, And Growth Insights For Global Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Red Wine Global Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The red wine market has experienced steady growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $111.84 billion in 2024 to $117.41 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The growth in the past period can be attributed to cultural and traditional factors, the rise of wine tourism, changing consumer preferences, the growing popularity of wine as a social drink, and its association with health benefits.

How Big Is the Global Red Wine Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The red wine market is anticipated to experience significant growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach $144.07 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The expected growth during this period can be attributed to rising disposable incomes, increased urbanization, a larger millennial demographic, evolving consumer preferences and acceptance of alcoholic beverages, shifts in global demand, the impact of climate change, and the expansion of online sales and direct-to-consumer channels.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Red Wine Market?

The growing health consciousness among consumers is likely to drive the expansion of the red wine market in the future. Healthy eating has become a standard, with many consumers seeking foods and beverages that align with evolving health, wellness, ethical, and sustainability standards. The beneficial plant compounds in red wine have been associated with various health benefits, such as reduced inflammation, a lower risk of cancer, and increased lifespan. Additionally, the alcohol and antioxidants in red wine help prevent coronary artery disease.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Red Wine Market Share?

Major companies operating in the red wine market include Accolade Wines, Caviro S.C.A., Vina Concha Y Toro S.A., Castel Winery PLC, E. & J. Gallo Winery, Grupo Peñaflor S.A.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Red Wine Market Size ?

The increasing demand for organic products is a significant trend driving the red wine market. Organic wine is a product that has been officially certified as organic by the government. The production of organic wine must adhere to strict guidelines, including regulations on pesticide use, land management, and storage and preservation methods.

How Is the Global Red Wine Market Segmented?

The red wine market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Sparkling Red Wine, Still Red Wine

2) By Packaging Type: Bottles, Cans

3) By Distribution Channel: Food Service, Retail

Subsegments:

1) By Sparkling Red Wine: Champagne, Prosecco, Other Sparkling Red Wines

2) By Still Red Wine: Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Pinot Noir, Syrah Or Shiraz, Zinfandel, Other Still Red Wines

The Leading Region in the Red Wine Market is:

In 2024, North America was the leading region in the red wine market. During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in terms of red wine market share. The regions included in the red wine market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

What Is the Red Wine Market?

Red wine is a type of wine that has a predominantly red color, which comes from the natural pigments in the skins of dark-colored grapes during fermentation. The alcohol content in red wine generally ranges from 12-15%. Rich in antioxidants, moderate consumption of red wine is beneficial for health.

