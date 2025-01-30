CKR Solar Achieves Top Ranking In Alabama For Solar Energy Installations, Announces Special Offer For New Residential Customers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CKR Solar, a leading provider of solar solutions across Florida, Georgia, and Alabama, is proud to announce that it has recently been ranked #1 in Alabama for solar energy installations, according to a report by Ohm Analytics. CKR Solar continues to demonstrate its commitment to driving energy adoption and contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable future.

To celebrate this milestone, CKR Solar is offering a limited-time for new residential customers. Anyone who signs an agreement for residential solar installation by April 30, 2025, will receive a complimentary Level 2 EV charger from leading brands like Span or Enphase. This added value provides homeowners with the opportunity to charge their electric vehicles efficiently and seamlessly as they transition to solar-powered homes.

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized as the top producer of solar energy in Alabama," said Christopher Rollitt, CEO of CKR Solar. "This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the growing demand for clean, affordable energy solutions. As part of our ongoing commitment to sustainability and innovation, we're excited to offer this special promotion to help even more homeowners embrace solar energy and reduce their carbon footprint."

CKR Solar has been a trusted name in solar energy for several years, serving residential and commercial clients across the Southeastern United States. The company prides itself on providing high-quality solar installations and exceptional customer service, helping homeowners save on energy costs while contributing to a greener planet.

The Level 2 EV charger promotion is available for all new residential solar customers who sign a contract by April 30, 2025, and is part of CKR Solar's ongoing efforts to make solar energy and electric vehicle infrastructure more accessible and convenient for families across the region.

For more information about CKR Solar's services and to take advantage of this special promotion, visit .

About CKR Solar

Based in Florida, CKR Solar & Storage is a leading provider of innovative solar energy solutions , dedicated to transforming the way homes and businesses harness the power of the sun. With years of experience in the industry, our team of experts is committed to delivering high-quality, customized solar installations that maximize efficiency and savings for our clients.

