HED: Civitas Loan Repaid On New Jersey Mixed-Use Development Project

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Hudson Exchange development has proven itself a cornerstone of area growth. After completion of the Hudson Exchange 421-unit multifamily tower, a nearly identical (432-unit) connecting tower was built. Work has begun on a plot directly west of Hudson Exchange dubbed "Hudson Exchange 2," which will include another 802 multifamily units.

Civitas started as an EB-5 focused firm, and this year we are celebrating 15 years and more than 1500 families served.

Post thi

"It's always gratifying to see one of our projects complete the full cycle from groundbreaking through to stabilization and repayment" says Jeff Kiser, Director and Head of EB-5 Investor Relations at Civitas. "Civitas started as an EB-5 focused firm, and this year we are celebrating 15 years and more than 1500 families served. Celebrating the completion of this transaction is a wonderful way to ring in the new year."

ABOUT CIVITAS CAPITAL GROUP

Civitas Capital Group offers compelling, niche EB-5 opportunities in U.S. real estate. Driven by focused creativity, Civitas digs deeper to uncover opportunities that others miss. Civitas has worked with more than 1,500 families across 40 countries, helping them make the American Dream come true for themselves and their families. Supporting data for factual statements available upon request. Follow Civitas Capital Group on LinkedIn .

SOURCE CIVITAS CAPITAL GROUP