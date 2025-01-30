Olivetree And Alvar Financial Announce Strategic Investment And Expansion In Index Event-Driven Trading

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olivetree and its parent company, Alvar Financial, today announced a strategic and restructuring of their event-driven product platform. This initiative reinforces their commitment to delivering enhanced services to institutional and professional high-net-worth clients.

This investment underscores the firm's dedication to providing specialist, high-value content across event-driven strategies and capital markets, further solidifying its position as a best-in-class provider in this space.

Expansion and Key Appointments

As part of this expansion, Olivetree is pleased to welcome:



Nick Wills in Equity Sales and Trading Rahil Iqbal as Head of Index Research

Additionally, the firm is growing headcount with professional hires specialising in quantitative research, data analytics, and model development to further enhance its service offerings. Nick and Rahil will join the Catalyst Driven Group led by Daemon Bear & Tim Emmott .

Strengthening Global Expertise



Nick Wills' appointment strengthens Olivetree's Index Event-Driven Product and aligns with the firm's international growth strategy, particularly in the Middle East-an exciting and dynamic market. Nick brings extensive experience from senior roles at leading institutions, including Citi, JPM, and MS. Most recently, he played a pivotal role in building Citibank's Middle East equities business over six years. His deep market expertise and proven track record in client relationship development will be invaluable to Olivetree's growth initiatives. Rahil Iqbal joins Olivetree from Schonfeld Strategic Advisors, where he was instrumental in managing EMEA index rebalancing and developing predictive strategies for global indices such as MSCI, FTSE, and local blue chips. Prior to this, Rahil made significant contributions as a Quantitative Index Analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald Europe-helping launch its index product-and as an index strategist at JP Morgan, where he established the firm's Index Research as the go-to destination for index analysis. His expertise in corporate event analysis, index trading, and portfolio optimization will further enhance Olivetree's capabilities.

About Olivetree and Alvar Financial

Olivetree, a leading provider of event-driven strategies and Evidence-based Catalyst solutions, operates under its parent company, Alvar Financial. The firm is dedicated to delivering high-value insights and market intelligence to institutional clients, leveraging specialist expertise and innovative approaches to enhance investment strategies.





CONTACT: Media Contact Aisling Ribeiro ...