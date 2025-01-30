Order.Co Wins The ‘Winter 2025 Leader’ Award From Sourceforge

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Order.co, a B2B ecommerce that simplifies purchasing , today announced that it has been awarded the 'Winter 2025 Leader' Award in the Procurement and AP categories by SourceForge, the world's largest software review and comparison website.

“It's my pleasure to award the 'Winter 2025 Leaders' on SourceForge,” said SourceForge President, Logan Abbott.“Order.co has been named a Leader this Winter in the Procurement and AP Automation categories, and their high volume of outstanding user reviews on SourceForge is a testament to the excellent solution they provide to their customers.”

The SourceForge Winter 2025 winners attained enough high ratings to place them in the top 5% of favorably reviewed products out of the 100,000 on SourceForge. Order.co boasts over 140 ratings on SourceForge from satisfied customers, with many sharing their excitement about the platform's“easy, streamlined ordering.” Key features like consolidated monthly invoices with net terms, seamless GL coding, and real-time budget tracking have driven stellar customer reviews.

“We are proud to be recognized as a Winter 2025 Leader by SourceForge,” said Zach Garippa, CEO & Co-Founder of“This award is especially meaningful to us because it comes directly from our customers. This recognition is a reflection of their experience using our product to solve their toughest procurement and accounts payable problems, and we're incredibly grateful for their trust and partnership. We look forward to continuing to innovate and deliver value."

About Order.co

is a procurement and accounts payable automation software that helps businesses cut costs and complexity with every order. Hundreds of companies, like WeWork and Hugo Boss, leverage Order.co to centralize purchase-to-pay workflows, scale operations, gain total control over spending, and save an average of 5% on products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, Order.co has raised $50M in funding from industry-leading investors like MIT, Stage 2 Capital, Rally Ventures, 645 Ventures, and more.

About SourceForge

is the world's largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget.

Media Contact

Allison Reich

Senior Manager of Brand, Content & Enablement

...