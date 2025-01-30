950 TL Midtown, LLC Completes $40.8 Million Acquisition Of Nine50 Town Lake At Midtown In College Station, TX

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 950 TL Midtown, LLC acquired luxury residential property, Nine50 Town Lake at Midtown in College Station, TX, for $40.8 million. This new, upscale apartment community, located at 950 Town Lake Drive, was acquired on January 29, 2025, with a total Real Property value of $40,880,000.

The modern living of Nine50 Town Lake at Midtown incorporates rich amenities into a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Floor plans range from 527 to 1,371 square feet, featuring open-concept designs and upscale finishes, including gourmet kitchens, wood flooring, spacious foyers with ample storage and seating. Each unit also boasts premium amenities such as walk-in closets, ceiling fans, custom cabinetry, modern bathrooms, a full-size washer and dryer and a private patio or balcony.

Beyond the apartments, residents can enjoy a range of luxury community features designed for relaxation and social connection. Highlights include a resort-style swimming pool with sundeck lounging, an outdoor grilling kitchen, and an expansive outdoor seating area ideal for gatherings and community events. The community's clubhouse offers a 24/7 fitness center, a business center, Wi-Fi cafe, and a game lounge complete with shuffleboard and a billiards table. Pet-friendly accommodations include a pet spa and dedicated park.

"Located just 10 minutes from Texas A&M University, Nine50 Town Lake at Midtown provides residents with easy access to a thriving cultural and social scene, including dining, arts, entertainment, shopping, and sports," said Joe Hooker, Acquisitions Manager, 950 TL Midtown, LLC. "It's truly a vibrant place to live."

Conveniently situated seven miles east of Texas A&M University near Texas State Highway 6, Nine50 Town Lake at Midtown is close to schools, shopping centers, restaurants and healthcare facilities, making it an ideal location for students, professionals, and families alike.

