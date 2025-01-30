(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence-based Clinical Trial Solutions for Patient Matching - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Artificial Intelligence-based Clinical Trial Solutions for Patient Matching was valued at US$641.6 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$2.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming patient matching in clinical trials by significantly improving the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of participant identification. Traditional methods of recruiting patients for clinical trials are often time-consuming and rely on manual processes that are prone to errors and delays. AI-based solutions leverage advanced machine learning algorithms to analyze vast amounts of patient data from electronic health records (EHRs), genetic databases, and medical histories. These algorithms identify eligible participants who meet the specific criteria for trials, ensuring a more targeted and effective recruitment process.

What's Driving the Growth of the AI-Based Clinical Trial Solutions Market?

The growth in the Artificial Intelligence-Based Clinical Trial Solutions for Patient Matching market is driven by several critical factors, reflecting the increasing reliance on AI to overcome the challenges of clinical research. The escalating complexity of trial designs, coupled with the growing prevalence of chronic and rare diseases, is fueling demand for AI solutions that streamline patient recruitment. AI's ability to enhance trial efficiency and reduce costs is also attracting significant investments from pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations (CROs).

Advancements in data integration technologies and the increasing availability of large, high-quality healthcare datasets are further enabling the adoption of AI-driven tools. Consumer behavior trends, such as the increasing use of wearable health devices and patient portals, are generating valuable real-time data that can be leveraged for patient matching. Regulatory initiatives aimed at fostering innovation in clinical research are also supporting the growth of AI-based solutions. These factors, combined with continuous advancements in AI algorithms and cloud computing, are driving the market's rapid expansion and positioning AI as a cornerstone in the future of clinical trials. What Drives the Adoption of AI in Clinical Trial Patient Matching?

The increasing complexity of clinical trials and the growing demand for personalized medicine are driving the adoption of AI-based solutions in patient matching. As precision medicine gains traction, trials require participants with highly specific genetic, demographic, and clinical profiles. AI excels at sifting through large datasets to identify individuals who meet these precise criteria, addressing a critical challenge in modern clinical research. This capability is especially valuable for rare disease trials, where finding eligible participants can be particularly difficult.

Additionally, the rising cost and duration of clinical trials are prompting pharmaceutical companies to adopt AI-driven solutions to improve efficiency. Patient recruitment is a major bottleneck in the trial process, and delays in this phase can lead to significant financial losses. AI streamlines this process, reducing recruitment timelines and enabling trials to proceed faster. Regulatory support for the use of AI in healthcare, combined with advancements in data interoperability, is further boosting the adoption of these technologies. These factors collectively highlight the growing importance of AI in addressing the challenges of patient matching in clinical trials.

Can AI Improve Equity and Accessibility in Clinical Trials?

AI-based clinical trial solutions are playing a pivotal role in enhancing equity and accessibility in clinical research. Historically, underrepresentation of certain demographic groups in clinical trials has been a significant issue, leading to biased outcomes and limiting the generalizability of findings. AI can address this challenge by identifying diverse patient populations that align with trial eligibility criteria, ensuring broader representation. By analyzing socio-demographic data alongside clinical information, AI systems can facilitate more inclusive recruitment processes that reflect the diversity of real-world patient populations.

Moreover, AI-based platforms enable remote and decentralized trial models, expanding access to participants in underserved and geographically remote areas. These platforms leverage telehealth and mobile health solutions to engage patients, reducing the need for frequent travel to trial sites. This is particularly beneficial for individuals with limited mobility or access to specialized healthcare facilities. By bridging these gaps, AI is democratizing participation in clinical trials, fostering inclusivity and ensuring that the benefits of medical research are more widely distributed. Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as AmerisourceBergen Corporation, ArisGlobal LLC, ConcertAI LLC, Deep 6 AI, Inc. and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments. Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Oncology Application segment, which is expected to reach US$648.9 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 25.3%. The Metabolic Diseases Application segment is also set to grow at 24.5% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $168.7 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 23.5% CAGR to reach $369.2 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Segments:

Application (Oncology Application, Metabolic Diseases Application, Neurological Diseases or Conditions Application, Infectious Diseases Application, Cardiovascular Diseases Application, Other Applications) End-Use (Pharmaceutical Companies End-Use, Academia End-Use, Other End-Uses) Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $641.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2400 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW



Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations

Artificial Intelligence-based Clinical Trial Solutions for Patient Matching - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



AI-Powered Solutions Drive Market Growth by Improving Patient Recruitment Efficiency

Real-Time Data Integration in AI Platforms Expands Market Opportunities for CROs (Contract Research Organizations)

AI Solutions Spur Adoption for Diverse Patient Inclusion in Global Clinical Trials

Drug Development Pipelines Bode Well for Growth of AI in Accelerating Trial Timelines

AI-Driven Predictive Models Minimize Attrition Rates, Enhancing Trial Success

Demand for Cost Optimization Fuels AI Adoption in Clinical Trial Design

AI in Remote Monitoring of Trial Participants Creates New Opportunities for Decentralized Trials

AI Solutions for Early Disease Detection Propel Market Growth in Rare Disease Trials

AI in Mobile Health Devices Highlights Opportunities for Seamless Patient Data Collection Big Pharma Embraces AI in Trial Feasibility Studies to Improve ROI

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the 35+ companies featured in this report include



AmerisourceBergen Corporation

Antidote.me

ArisGlobal LLC

ConcertAI LLC

Deep 6 AI, Inc.

Mendel.ai

Microsoft Corporation

Paradigm Health, Inc. Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Artificial Intelligence-based Clinical Trial Solutions for Patient Matching Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900