Applications Now Open For Canadian Researchers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celiac Canada proudly announces the 25th anniversary of the J.A. Campbell Research Awards, a milestone in advancing research for celiac and gluten-related disorders. Applications are now open for these prestigious grants, which provide critical funding to support groundbreaking research in understanding, diagnosing, and treating this complex autoimmune condition.

Researchers across Canada are invited to submit proposals for the J.A. Campbell Research Award or the Young Investigator Award by April 30th, 2025.

Apply Today: J.A. Campbell Main Research Award

The J.A. Campbell Research Award offers grants of up to $25,000 to support innovative research projects that aim to advance the understanding and treatment of celiac disease. Priority will be given to research focusing on vulnerable populations, adjunct therapies, nutrition management, agri-food and grain science, and population health. However, all topics relevant to celiac disease and gluten-related disorders are welcome.

Fostering New Talent: Young Investigator Award

The Young Investigator Award provides up to $5,000 in funding for early-career researchers, including students and recent graduates conducting studies in celiac disease or gluten sensitivity. This award encourages emerging scientists to contribute fresh perspectives and ideas to the field.

How to Apply

Applications for both awards can be submitted through Celiac Canada's website at . Don't miss this opportunity to secure funding for your research and contribute to the future of celiac disease science.

“These awards are the largest non-governmental research grants in Canada for celiac disease, a lifelong condition affecting over 400,000 Canadians,” says Melissa Secord, National Executive Director.“Canada is experiencing one of the fastest growth rates for this autoimmune disease, and these grants are critical to driving the discoveries that improve lives.”

Honoring Dr. James A. Campbell: A Legacy of Innovation

The J.A. Campbell Research Fund, now celebrating its 25th year, honors the memory of Dr. James A. Campbell, a pioneer in nutrition science and a dedicated volunteer for Celiac Canada. Dr. Campbell play a key role in establishing Canada's gluten-free labelling standards and was instrumental in advancing treatment approaches for celiac disease.

Over the past 25 years, this fund has supported more than 40 research projects and provided over half a million dollars in funding, fostering innovation and improving the quality of life for those with celiac disease.

Make a Difference: Donate to Research

If you're not a researcher but still want to make an impact, consider donating to support celiac disease research in Canada. Visit to contribute and help fund life-changing advancements.

