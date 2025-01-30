Quorum Launches Copilot 2.0: AI-Powered Assistant To Transform Public Affairs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Quorum launches Copilot 2.0, an AI-powered assistant transforming public affairs with faster insights, streamlined workflows, and tailored communications.

- John Stanford, Managing Partner, Prism GroupWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Quorum, the leading public affairs software platform, today announced the launch of Copilot 2.0 , a revolutionary AI-powered assistant designed to empower public affairs professionals with faster insights, streamlined workflows, and impactful communication tools. Available now for all Federal and State Quorum users, Copilot 2.0 redefines how teams analyze legislation, engage stakeholders, and drive meaningful policy outcomes.“Copilot allows our team to get smart and take action at the speed needed by today's minute-to-minute policy environment.” - John Stanford, Managing Partner, Prism GroupThis next-generation AI assistant integrates seamlessly into Quorum's platform, enhancing productivity by automating time-consuming tasks while giving teams full control over their data.Key Features of Copilot 2.0- AI-Enhanced Legislative Insights: Instantly analyze and compare legislation, track amendments, and uncover policy implications in real-time.- Real-Time Statement Tracking: Monitor trends in lawmaker dialogue and hearing discussions to stay ahead of emerging issues.- Conversational Search: Find critical information effortlessly with natural language queries-no filters or complex keywords are required.- Tailored Communication Generation: Quickly create grassroots updates, stakeholder messages, and policy summaries, saving time and maximizing impact.- Workflow Management: Segment chats by issue or task and easily access historical conversations for more efficient collaboration.“Copilot 2.0 is a game-changer for public affairs teams,” said Alex Wirth, Co-founder and CEO of Quorum.“By combining advanced AI with Quorum's trusted datasets, we're empowering our customers to focus on strategy-not busywork. Copilot 2.0 is designed to enhance expertise, streamline workflows, and deliver results faster than ever before.”Expanded Tools for Advocacy SuccessBy launching Copilot 2.0 and introducing major updates to Impact Reports , Grassroots Advocacy , and PAC Management, Quorum strengthens its reputation as the go-to all-in-one platform for public affairs teams. These enhancements enable organizations to build credibility quickly by showcasing real impact in real communities that empower advocates to tell their stories.Impact Reports: Demonstrate your organization's influence with tools that:- Create polished, branded briefs-perfect for leave-behinds and key meetings.- Integrate footprint data across 435 congressional and all state districts into auto-updating spreadsheets and the Quorum mobile app.- Deliver personalized, data-driven communications tailored to district-specific needs.Grassroots Advocacy Enhancements: Meet the growing demand for personalized engagement with features like:- Video Messaging to share compelling stories directly with lawmakers.- Prompt & Response Campaigns for highly personalized outreach combining pre-written prompts with advocate feedback.- Enhanced advocate workflows and real-time content previews for improved campaign execution.PAC Management Upgrades: Simplify compliance and expand fundraising with support forAbout QuorumQuorum is the leading unified public affairs platform, integrating legislative tracking, stakeholder management, grassroots advocacy, and PAC management tools. Trusted by thousands of professionals worldwide, Quorum empowers teams to increase policy wins, understand the policy landscape, and build data-driven strategies.Quorum's platform covers federal, state, local, school board, EU, and international issues, offering the most comprehensive data on the market. Its AI-powered tools, including Quorum Copilot, transform data into actionable intelligence, enabling organizations to respond quickly to legislative changes.Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., Quorum supports clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to nonprofits. Learn more at .

