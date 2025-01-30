Innovation In Health Symposiums, Promote Holistic Health And Cutting-Edge Solutions Super Bowl Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NFL Alumni Health, Tulane University, and New Orleans BioInnovation Center Partner for Super Week LIX: Huddle for and Innovation in Health Symposiums

- Kyle Richardson Co-Director of Healthcare Initiatives, AlumniNEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The NFL Alumni Association, through its health-focused initiative NFL Alumni Health , is teaming up with Tulane School of Medicine, the New Orleans BioInnovation Center (NOBIC) and the Celia Scott Weatherhead School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, during Super Bowl Week LIX, to host two impactful events focused on advancing health and wellness. These events, taking place on February 4 and February 5, 2025, will bring together former NFL players, medical professionals, and health advocates to promote holistic health, tackle health challenges, and highlightinnovative solutions.Innovation in Health Symposium – February 5, 2025On Wednesday, February 5, NFL Alumni Health will partner with the New Orleans BioInnovation Center (NOBIC) to host a groundbreaking Innovation inHealth Symposium, focusing on the future of healthcare, AI technology, and brain health. This symposium will explore cutting-edge solutions aimed at improving injury prevention, personalized treatment, and wellness for both NFL players and the general public.Key topics will include:● Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: Discussions on how AI can revolutionize injury prevention, personalized treatment, and long-term wellness, with a focus on scalable, accessible solutions, featuring The Alliance for AI in Healthcare and Maria Luisa Pineda from Envisagenics.● Brain Health: Insights from the Tulane Brain Institute and Dr. Phyllis Ferrell, Chief Impact Officer - Alzheimer's Moon Shoot, on preventing neurological conditions and enhancing brain health, particularly for athletes.● Food as Medicine: Featuring Tulane Culinary Medicine, Dr. Dawn Mussallem from Mayo Clinic, and Dr. Will Bulsiewicz, author of Fiber Fueled, reveal how nutrition plays a vital role in managing chronic disease, optimizing performance, and overall wellness.This symposium will showcase the latest research, innovations, and practical applications in health science, providing attendees with valuable knowledge to improve their health and well-being.Innovation in Health Symposium EVENT DETAILS – February 5, 2025:● Time: 11:30 AM – 4:00 PM CST, with reception to follow● Location: New Orleans BioInnovation Center, 1441 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70112● Who: Hosted by Dr. Jaime Huddle For Health SymposiumFor additional information on Huddle for Health, February 4th and Innovations in Health, Feb 5th, visit .MEDIA RESOURCES:For interviews, press passes, or additional information, contact Emily Caniglia at ....About NFL Alumni HealthNFL Alumni Health provides resources and support to improve health outcomes for former NFL players and the broader community. Through initiatives like the Huddle for Health Symposium and partnerships with leading health organizations, NFL Alumni Health aims to promote wellness, raise awareness about health issues, and empower individuals to make proactive health choices.About Tulane UniversityFounded with a mission to combat infectious disease, Tulane University is a leader in research, education, and innovation. Located in the heart of New Orleans, Tulane thrives as a hub of collaboration, discovery, and groundbreaking advancements in science and medicine.About The New Orleans BioInnovation Center (NOBIC)NOBIC is an innovation hub that supports the development of life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare startups. NOBIC fosters collaboration between entrepreneurs, researchers, and medical professionals to bring innovative solutions to the market, making a significant impact onthe future of healthcare and health technology.###

