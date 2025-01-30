QSE Index Closes 0.13 Percent Lower

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar (QSE) closed its trading session on Thursday, down by 13.57 points, or 0.13 percent, to close at 10,666.71 points.

During the session, a total of 216,725,669 shares were traded, with a value of QR 439,908,685.205, resulting from the execution of 15,902 transactions across all sectors.

The session saw the shares of 27 companies rise, while 21 companies' shares declined, and four companies maintained their previous closing prices.

At the end of the trading session, the capitalization stood at QR 623,714,761,988.730 compared to QR 623,813,409,017.390 in the previous session.