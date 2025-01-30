(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Processed Pumpkin Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Product and Application, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. processed pumpkin market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.80 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2025 to 2030. The increasing application of processed pumpkin in the form of powder, puree, and chunks in several food processing sectors, including bakery, beverages, smoothies, confectionary, baby foods, dairy, and frozen products, is driving the market demand.

Rising awareness about the nutritive value of pumpkin and a gradual shift towards healthier diets among the consumers to maintain their body weight, meet their nutritional requirements and prevent chronic diseases are expected to propel the market growth. According to a report published by the International Food Information Council (IFIC) Foundation and the American Heart Association, 95% of consumers in the U.S. sometimes or always seek healthy food choices.

U.S. Processed Pumpkin Market Report: Highlights



The dried pumpkin segment accounted for a leading revenue share of 48.1% in the U.S. processed pumpkin industry in 2024. Dried pumpkin retains many of the nutrients found in fresh pumpkins, such as high levels of vitamin A, vitamin C, fiber, and antioxidants.

On the other hand, the pumpkin puree segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030. Pumpkin puree is a versatile ingredient used in a variety of products, ranging from baked goods to savory dishes, smoothies, and even pet food. The bakery segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the U.S. processed pumpkin industry in 2024. Increasing demand for healthy and nutritious snacking options among consumers has compelled manufacturers to launch new vegetable-based bakery products in the U.S. market.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. U.S. Processed Pumpkin Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Profit Margin Analysis (Industry-level)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.4. Market Challenges

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. U.S. Processed Pumpkin Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. U.S. Processed Pumpkin Market, by Product: Key Takeaways

5.2. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Product, 2018-2030 (Kilotons, USD Million)

5.3.1. Dried

5.3.2. Puree

5.3.3. Concentrates

Chapter 6. U.S. Processed Pumpkin Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. U.S. Processed Pumpkin Market, by Application: Key Takeaways

6.2. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Application, 2018-2030 (Kilotons, USD Million)

6.3.1. Bakery

6.3.2. Beverages

6.3.3. Desserts

6.3.4. Baby Foods

6.3.5. Snacks

6.3.6. Others

Chapter 7. U.S. Processed Pumpkin Market: Competitive Analysis

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Participant's Overview

7.4. Financial Performance

7.5. Product Benchmarking

7.6. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.7. Strategy Mapping

7.8. Company Profiles

7.8.1. Libby's Brand Holding

7.8.2. Del Monte Foods

7.8.3. Seneca Foods

7.8.4. Kraft Heinz, Inc.

7.8.5. Pinnacle Foods Co

7.8.6. Woodland Gourmet

7.8.7. Dohler Group

7.8.8. Seawind Foods

7.8.9. Great American Spice Company

7.8.10. Kerr by Ingredion

