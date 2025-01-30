Northwestern Mutual Tops Industry In Quality Of Products, Financial Soundness And More On FORTUNE's Latest World's Most Admired List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual announced it has once again earned a coveted spot on FORTUNE media's prestigious "World's Most Admired" list – an esteemed recognition highlighting the world's top companies across major industries. Specifically, Northwestern Mutual was recognized as the leader in the categories of corporate assets, quality of management, soundness, long-term value, and quality of products/services. The company also ranked highly for people management and social responsibility.

"It's an honor to once again be recognized by FORTUNE as one of the world's most admired companies and a leader in our industry," said Tim Gerend, Northwestern Mutual's president and CEO. "This recognition affirms that the industry is taking notice of our unique approach to financial planning – combining world-class insurance solutions, a robust suite of investment products, and the expertise of a trusted advisor."

FORTUNE has been surveying top executives, board directors and financial analysts around the world for over 20 years, evaluating companies across more than 50 industries. Based on the results of this annual review, the publication identifies companies with the strongest reputations and business results, naming the best to its Most Admired list.

In addition to this year's FORTUNE accolade, Northwestern Mutual continues to provide financial well-being to policyowners by consistently earning elite financial strength ratings. For the 34th consecutive year, the company was awarded the highest-available financial strength ratings for U.S. life insurers from all four financial ratings agencies: Fitch Ratings, Moody's Ratings, S&P Global Ratings, and AM Best Company. 1

Northwestern Mutual will also break its own industry-leading dividend record yet again this year, with an expected $8.2 billion payout for its policyowners in 2025. The all-time-high sum is $800 million larger than the company's dividend in 2024 and projected to be more than triple the size of its nearest competitor.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With over $627 billion of total assets2 being managed across the company's institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, more than $36 billion in revenues, and $2.3 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 110 on the 2024 FORTUNE 500.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and trust services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.

1Ratings are for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company as of the most recent review and report by each rating agency. Ratings are as of 8/24 (Moody's Investors Service), 10/24 (A.M. Best Company), 1/24 (Fitch Ratings) and 4/24 (S&P Global Ratings). Ratings are subject to change.

2Includes investments and separate account assets of Northwestern Mutual as well as retail investment client assets held or managed by Northwestern Mutual.

