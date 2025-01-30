(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OMA SAVINGS PLC, RELEASE 30 JANUARY 2025 AT 16.30 P.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE





The Board of Directors of Oma Savings Bank Plc has reorganised



On 30 January 2025, the Board of Directors of Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or the Company) has reorganised in terms of the Vice Chairperson and the Committees.

The Board of Directors has elected Carl Pettersson as Vice Chairman of the Board.

In addition to the Audit and Remuneration Committees, the Board of Directors decided to establish a Risk Committee. In appointing the members of the Committees, the Board has taken into account the expertise and experience required for the duties. The Board of Directors has elected the following members from among its members to the Committees:

Remuneration Committee

Jaakko Ossa, Chairman

Carl Pettersson

Juhana Brotherus

Aki Jaskari

Risk Committee

Irma Gillberg-Hjelt, Chairman

Aki Jaskari

Juha Volotinen

Audit Committee

Carl Pettersson, Chairman

Kati Riikonen

Jaana Sandström





