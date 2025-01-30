Depression Relief With Innovative Treatment Option Now At Harmony, Martinsburg

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Harmony's Martinsburg now offers SPRAVATO®, an FDA-approved nasal spray for treatment-resistant depression, providing fast-acting symptom relief.

MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Harmony, a member of Transformations Care Network, is thrilled to announce that its Martinsburg clinic is now offering SPRAVATOas part of its commitment to providing innovative and effective options for mental health.Harmony is proud to offer SPRAVATO, the first nasal spray approved by the FDA for treating adults with treatment resistant depression. SPRAVATO, also known as esketamine, is a fast-acting treatment, with clients often feeling relief from their depression symptoms within hours. It works by rapidly altering brain chemistry to provide relief from symptoms such as sadness, hopelessness, and loss of interest in activities. Historically Spravatohas been used in conjunction with an oral antidepressant; however, new FDA approval allows use of Spravatowithout a concurrent oral antidepressant. Read more about this development here . Spravatois administered at Harmony's approved clinics under the close supervision of a healthcare professional and is now more accessible than ever.In a short-term study, patients treated with SPRAVATOcombined with an oral antidepressant experienced a faster and more significant reduction in depression symptoms after just 4 weeks, compared to those who received the placebo alongside an oral antidepressant ( ). This innovative treatment option has been shown to be effective for many individuals who have not responded well to traditional antidepressant medications or talk therapy alone. Spravatois not a cure for depression, but it can provide significant relief from symptoms and help individuals regain their quality of life.To learn more about Harmony and its array of mental health services including individual and group therapy, TMS therapy, medication management, Spravato treatment, and psychological testing and evaluation, visit . To schedule a new client appointment or to discuss how mental health treatment can benefit you, a loved one, or your patients, call 304-410-0681 or visitAbout Harmony and Transformations Care NetworkHarmony is a proud member of Transformations Care Network (TCN). As a member of TCN, the Harmony team can accept more insurance plans and have access to cutting edge services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools that your care team needs to transform lives in their communities. To learn more about Transformations Care Network, a family of outpatient mental health organizations, and the inspiring work they are doing to shape the future of mental health care, visit

Erica McPeek

Transformations Care Network

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.