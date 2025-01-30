(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LexisNexis proprietary conversational search powers accurate, transparent results faster

New York, NY, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexisNexis® & Professional , a leading global provider of AI-powered analytics and decision tools, today unveiled an enhanced conversational search and research experience in Nexis+ AI TM. The powerful proprietary search further accelerates research and decisioning intelligence functions by enabling conversation-based searching across the Nexis+ AI expansive repository of licensed news publications and corporate data – including the industry's largest collection of Gen AI-approved news datasets.

Launched in July 2024 , Nexis+ AI is a powerful business intelligence platform that gives researchers AI-based tools to accelerate routine research tasks, including data discovery, document analysis, report synthesis and news summarization. The new conversational search capability creates digestible, multi-source responses to research questions, with linked citations to all information sources used for greater transparency. A traditional search results list compiled from the entire LexisNexis repository of licensed news sources is also provided.

To enhance the precision and reliability of its responses and minimize hallucinations, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) technologies generate responses from authoritative data sources within the LexisNexis collection, and global news content from thousands of licensed publications including The Associated Press, McClatchy and Gannett. This is a part of a four-pronged approach LexisNexis takes to deliver exceptional results within Nexis+ AI. The product also leverages a range of automated metrics to detect hallucinations and validate relevance, a humans-in-the-loop practice, and transparent citations back to original source content for quality checks and user-led validation.

“Conversational search allows Nexis+ AI users to engage with our industry-leading corporate data and global news content in ways that were never possible before, rapidly delivering valuable, trustworthy business insights that lead to faster, more accurate business decisioning and increased market competitiveness,” said Dani McCormick, Vice President of Product, Nexis Solutions.“Designing thoughtfully by respecting the integrity of publisher and user data enables us to deliver practical, time-saving AI solutions that solve a multitude of business challenges for our customers.”

Enterprise AI Solutions Built on Transparency, Security, Privacy and Trust

In addition to increased accuracy and transparency, Nexis+ AI places a heavy emphasis on data privacy, security and compliance so organizations can be more confident in the use of advanced AI technologies.

All Nexis+ AI conversations are stored in a secure, encrypted environment and are purged after 90 days. This prevents them from being accessed externally and they will not be used to train foundational AI models, protecting the intellectual property of both Nexis+ AI users and LexisNexis's publishing partners. In addition, Nexis+ AI's Privacy-by-Design principles ensure strict compliance with applicable data protection and privacy laws. LexisNexis, part of RELX, follows the RELX Responsible AI Principles , considering the real-world impact of its solutions on people and taking action to prevent the creation or reinforcement of unfair bias.

