The 2025 Georgia Titan 100 Recipients

Announcing the honorees of the 2025 Georgia Titan 100 - The area's top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry

- Jaime Zawmon, President Titan CEO

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Titan CEO is pleased to announce the 2025 Georgia Titan 100 . The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia's Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2025 Georgia Titan 100 and their companies employ over 136,000 individuals and generate over $61 billion in annual revenues. This year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on May 8th, 2025, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“Georgia's Titan 100 are redefining business with vision and purpose, setting new standards for growth, innovation, and impact. These trailblazing leaders inspire transformation across industries, uplift communities, and drive meaningful change. We proudly celebrate their legacy of excellence and unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for all,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

This year's Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Georgia's business landscape. Representing construction, marketing & advertising, financial services, food & beverages, information technology & services, and non-profit sectors, among others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on May 8th, 2025, will be held at the Delta Flight Museum. The 68,000-square-foot Delta Flight Museum has allowed visitors from around the world to explore aviation history, celebrate the story and people of Delta, and discover the future of flight. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of celebration, camaraderie, and networking-an evening unlike anything that exists in the Georgia business community.

In addition to celebrating 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO will be recognizing the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only ten Titan 100 honorees as part of this special commemoration.

Titan award recipients are eligible to make the Titan 100 list up to three years, with each year getting progressively more difficult. To make it to the Hall of Fame, Titans must complete on-camera interviews and answer a series of questions where they do not know what will be asked in front of a live judging committee.

The Titan 100 Hall of Fame are a class of elite executives that have consistently shown over the past three years their ability to demonstrate the characteristics of a Titan who is a pillar of our community.

The Hall of Fame recipients have been noted in bold and with an asterisk (*).

Don Adcock

InComm Payments

Dana Anderson

Planning Interiors Inc.

Michael Astwood

ASRT, Inc.

Kate Badey

Safety Consultants USA

Kimberly Beaudin

Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame

Zach Blend

Goshen Valley Foundation

Shantay Bolton

Georgia Institute of Technology

Don Bravaldo

Bravaldo Capital Advisors

Frank Broniec

Broniec Associates, Inc.

Kara Smith Brown

LeadCoverage

Stephen Brown, APR, Fellow PRSA

Cookerly PR

Jeff Call

Bennett Thrasher LLP

Marcia Calleja-Matsko

OneDigital

Melissa Cantrell

CDH Partners, Inc.

Cannon Carr

EP Wealth Advisors

Beau Carriere

Gutenberg's

Luke Christian

Surcheros

Jay Cranman

Hands On Atlanta

Demond Crump*

REIGN Premium Sanitary Napkins

Thomas Davenport

Davenport Capital Management

Dorian DeBarr

Decide DeKalb Development Authority

Siddharth Desai

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa

Joseph English

Taylor English Duma LLP

Jim Forbes

Vizzia Technologies

Heather Fortner*

SignatureFD

Charles Freund

Fullsteam

DeAnn Golden

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

Kevin Gooch

Holland & Knight LLP

Shelton Goode

Icarus Consulting

Holly Gotfredson

American Metalcraft Inc.

Howard Grant

The Fulton Atlanta Community Action Authority (FACAA)

Nichole Gunn

Extu

Kolby Hanley

ULTRAVIEW Archery, Inc.

Nikki Harland

Paradies Lagardére

David Hern

Sofer Advisors, LLC

Michael Hightower

The Collaborative Firm, LLC

Josh Horwege

The Dojo

Tim Huff

Turknett Leadership Group

Jason Hughes

IMPACT Development Management

Christian Hyatt

risk3sixty

Angela Johnson

Edible Brands

Adwait Joshi*

DataSeers

Umaesh Khaitan

Cosmo Cabinets

Heidi LaMarca

Windham Brannon LLC

Tyese Lawyer

Our House, Inc.

Jackie Lee

Brandywine Homes USA

Laura Livers

Intouch Insight

Helene Lollis*

Pathbuilders

Valarie Mackey

WrightNow Solutions

Monica Maldonado

IPCOMM

Santiago Marquez

Latin American Association

Hugh Massie

DNA Behavior

Anju Mathew*

OncoLens

Charlotte McCormick

Argano

Gerald McDowell*

ATL Airport Community Improvement Districts

Virginia Means

United Distributors, Inc.

Sal Melilli*

HOA Brands

Lars Minns

Mercedes-Benz, USA

Dawn Morton-Rias

National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (PAs)

Blake Muller

Strategic Systems & Technology Corporation

Chondra Myers

WEBMyers Construction

Jim Norberg

Krispy Krunchy Foods, LLC

Bill Nordmark

Enlace Health

James O'Reilly

Ascent Hospitality Management

Guiomar Obregon

Precision 2000 (P2K)

Mitesh Patel

Blue Sky Law

Jeff Pedowitz

The Pedowitz Group

Eduardo Perez Jr.

EPM

Cole Porter

Porter Steel, Inc.

Brandon Powell

HatchWorks AI

Chantel Powell

Play Pits

Sara Beth Brown Prendeville

Brown & Co. Jewelers

Norman Radow

Radco Companies

Sara Ray

Douglas County Chamber

Audrea Rease

Star-C

DeRetta Rhodes, PhD

Atlanta Braves

Pramod Sajja*

Paramount Software Solutions

Tonia Scofield

Genesys Health

T. Dallas Smith

T. Dallas Smith & Company

Mike Steele

Dogwood Autism Services

Renee Stevens*

Honey Baked Ham Co.

Alan Stukalsky

Randstad

Marc Sullivan

Infinity Engineered Products

Ken Taunton

The Royster Group, Inc.

Gautam Thakkar

Unifi

Diego Velasquez

La Bonanza Hospitality Group

Ravi Venkatesan

Cantaloupe, Inc.

Shane Wahner

Cooper Global Chauffered Transportation

Kyle Waide

Atlanta Community Food Bank

Dave Ward

Tommy Nobis Center

Tyrone Van Der Wees

McBride Research Labs

Jermaine Whirl*

Augusta Technical College

Lisa White

White Howard Brands

Tirrell Whittley

LIQUID SOUL MEDIA, LLC

Janelle Williams

Kindred Futures

Devin Wills

A&W Contracting

Marcus Wilson

IntelligIS, Inc.

Taos Wynn

Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation

Reid Zeising

Gain

Michael Zeto

Boingo Wireless

About Titan 100

The Titan 100 is a national program in 8 markets recognizing the top 100 CEOs and executives. Representing private and public sectors, these Titans demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence. They are honored at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and build relationships with fellow Titans year-round. Titans are nominated and selected annually, with the pinnacle achievement of Hall of Fame recognition in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful executive communities.

Lindsay Keaveny

Titan CEO

+1 352-598-4852

