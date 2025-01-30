Radix Iot Mango Platform Remains Preferred Choice Deployed Across Four Continents

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Radix IoT Mango, the preferred for global critical infrastructure enterprises, is currently deployed across four continents.

Executives Share Expert Insights at Major Events, Company Expands Strategic Team, Captures Top Industry Awards

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As Radix IoT continues to empower companies worldwide with real-time visibility and data insights to manage operations more effectively– its award-winning cloud-native Mango Platform , has experienced rapid expansion over the past three years with nearly 20 million customer data points polled in real-time, significant growth in the number of disparate locations monitored as well as subscription-based revenue. As the preferred platform for global critical infrastructure enterprises, Mango is now deployed across four continents.



Gaining continued global recognition, the Radix IoT Mango platform was awarded the“Data Management Platform of the Year” by the Corporate LiveWire Innovation & Excellence Awards. The judging panel underscored Mango's unique features“as an exceptional IoT backbone.” Additionally, Mango was a Runner-Up in two categories for the Tech Trailblazer Awards: Big Data and IoT Trailblazers.

“We are proud of the growing momentum at Radix IoT and the industry recognition our solution continues to receive. As an easily deployed and configured solution that meets the industries' evolving needs, Mango remains the most profoundly intuitive and reliable source of truth for efficient operations and a profitable bottom line,” said Fred Dirla, Radix IoT CEO.“As AI continues to have an impact across industries, in both driving innovation and in particular for managing the shifting power surge demand for data centers, our customers worldwide more than ever depend on Mango to fuel their latest technology innovations and support data-driven AI models, as they chart their global monitoring and management.”

As a proud sponsor of the recent PTC'25 Telecom Conference, Radix IoT will be an exhibiting sponsor at the following upcoming industry events where attendees can demo the Mango platform, and attend presentations by company executives at:

IoT Evolution Expo – Fort Lauderdale (FL) – February 11-13 [Booth #1649]. Radix IoT Co-founder, Michael Skurla and COO, Luke Dalske will speak at the following sessions:

oEnabling a Smart Community: If You Build It, They Will Come –The Smart City Event (301) – February 11, 10-10:45 am.

oThinking Small for Bigger AI Results –6GExpo (302) – February 11, 12-12:25 pm.

oAnalytics and AI: Machine Learning Thinks for Itself – IIoT Conference (303A) – February 11, 1:30-1:55 pm.

oWhen Smart Buildings and Smart Energy Meet: AI and Electrical Power Monitoring System (EPMS) –The Smart City Event (301) – February 12, 1:30-2 pm.

oGenerative AI for Worker Safety and Industrial Processes – IIoT Conference (303A) – February 12, 1:30-2 pm.

oThe Manufacturer's Dilemma: Migrating from Product to Service – IIoT Conference (303A) – February 12, 2:15-3 pm.

Smart Water Utilities 2025–Anaheim Convention Center (CA) – March 12-13– Co-Founder, Michael Skurla will present:

o Boosting Water Conservancy with Heightened Operational Efficiency–March 12, 4:30-5 pm.



To meet the continued global expansion of the Mango platform across four continents, Radix IoT has implemented key internal organizational changes, including multiple promotions and new hires. As part of this strategic growth, team members have been elevated to key leadership, management, and product development roles. These changes reflect the company's commitment to strengthening its internal structure and driving innovation. Two new hires, Jasmine Brooks and Logan Meek, joined the company as Senior Business Development Representatives.

Welcoming new team members and promotions, Radix IoT CIO, Jason Thacker, said:“These promotions and new hires are a testament to our team's hard work, commitment, and the value they bring to Radix IoT. As they start their new responsibilities, we are confident their contributions will drive continued success inspiring excellence across our company.”

Enterprise leaders across critical infrastructure, data centers, telecommunications, and smart building sectors are invited to join Michael Skurla and Solutions Consultant Rick Buter for an informative 30-minute webinar, "From Siloed Data to Actionable Insights," on February 27 at 11 am ET. The session will show how the Mango platform drives operational improvements, reduces costs, and fosters sustainability initiatives through real-world deployment strategies.

About Radix IoT



Radix IoT empowers companies worldwide with the real-time visibility and data insights needed to manage their operations more effectively. Our powerful Mango solution removes the barriers of monitoring and managing disparate systems and assets across locations, by seamlessly unifying data into one holistic platform. As a result, our customers–including data centers, energy and telecom providers, property managers, and more–have a reliable single source of truth plus the analytics and tools needed to proactively manage their operations and better protect their bottom line. Radix IoT is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with offices in Mountain View (CA) and Nashville (TN). For more information, visit and Radix IoT on LinkedIn.



