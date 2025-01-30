Sleep Apnea Devices Market Projected To Hit USD 9.57 Billion By 2034 With A 6.0% CAGR Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sleep Apnea Devices Market

The growing consciousness about sleep apnea is driving the demand.

- Polaris Market ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Our sleep apnea devices market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.The global Sleep Apnea Devices Market was valued at USD 5.03 billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is projected to grow to USD 9.57 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.Market Introduction:The objective of sleep apnea cure is to unfurl the airway so one can breathe better at night. Several devices can assist in that to occur. Among the most normal alternatives are CPAP machines, mouth appliances, and specifically outlined pillows. A mandibular advancement device (MAD) resembles a mouth guard that sports persons wear. It clicks over the top and bottom teeth.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-sample?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01A tongue-retaining device is a kind of support that holds the tongue in place to keep the airway open. Doctors do not authorize it as frequently as the MAD. It is arduous to accustom to and is less secure. Growing technological progressions easing productive diagnosis and cure are the factors pushing the sleep apnea devices market demand.Market Drivers and Opportunities:Rise in Sleep Apnea Suffering: The growing aggregate of people grieving from sleep apnea is one of the prominent market trends anticipated to push the market. As per the World Health Organization (WHO) report, 100 million people are impacted by sleep apnea globally boosting the demand for sleep apnea devices market growth.Rising Detrimental Conditions: Sleep apnea is robustly linked with specific elements and conditions involving obesity, rising strain, desk-bound lifestyle, and inadequate sleeping motives. The growing focus on sustaining a wholesome lifestyle and escalating healthcare disbursement is causing the escalated diagnosis rate of sleep apnea.Growing Funding: Spearheading medical device makers are rendering notable funding to push innovations in sleep commodities. This has caused the advancement of more productive, congenial, and user-friendly sleep apnea gadgets, assisting in enhanced patient conformity and therapeutic results.Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricing?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01Segmental Analysis:.The sleep apnea devices market segmentation is based on devices, end users, and region..Based on devices analysis, the therapeutic devices segment held the largest market share. This is due to it involving airway pressure (PAP) devices, oxygen devices, oral instruments, and adjustable servo ventilation (ASV) devices..Based on end users analysis, the home care settings segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to progressions in technology, which have caused mobile, user-friendly sleep apnea commodities for home settings.Top Companies:Understanding key players and their initiatives provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape and emerging opportunities in the market. Here are the top companies in the market:.Curative Medical, Inc..ResMed.React Health (Respiratory Product Line from Invacare Corporation).Somnetics International, Inc..Respironics (a subsidiary of Koninklijke Philips N.V.).Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited.Natus Medical Incorporated.Itamar Medical Ltd..Nihon Kohden Corporation.SOMNOmedics GmbH.Compumedics.BMC Medical Co., Ltd.Regional Overview:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the sleep apnea devices market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of altering lifestyles, the escalating existence of respiratory illnesses, and the execution of approved government initiatives.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The region's growing geriatric population and the elevated existence of several lifestyle conditions, such as diabetes and hypertension, fuels the regional market expansion.Inquire more about this Report Before Purchase:/inquire-before-buying?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01FAQs:How much is the sleep apnea devices market?The market size was valued at USD 5.03 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 9.57 billion by 2034.What are the quantitative units covered in the sleep apnea devices market?The quantitative units covered in the market are revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2025 to 2034.Which region held the largest market share?North America accounted for the largest market share in 2024.What is the growth rate of the market?The market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.0% from 2025 to 2034.Browse PMR's Sleep Apnea Devices Market Report Coverage from Different Publications:Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size is Projected to Achieve USD 7.96 billion by 2032, Growing at an Astonishing 5.9% CAGRBrowse More Research Reports:FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing Market:Canine Orthopedics Market:Speaking Valve Market:Bio-Based Polypropylene in Medical Devices Market:3D Ultrasound Market:About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. 