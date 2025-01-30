Fortitude Investment Group Offers Guidance To Property Owners Affected By California Wildfires

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The devastating wildfires sweeping through California have left countless property and business owners facing significant losses. In response, Fortitude Group, a leading firm specializing in investment strategies for property owners, has announced its commitment to providing support and solutions to those affected.

For property owners who have experienced the loss of investment or business due to the wildfires, Fortitude Investment Group offers specialized guidance on leveraging Section 1033 of the Internal Revenue Code. This provision allows property owners to defer capital gains taxes on condemnation proceeds, such as insurance payouts from involuntary conversions, by reinvesting in replacement properties.

In a recent article, Jeffrey Alan Kiesnoski, Co-Founder and Partner of Fortitude Investment Group, explained how Delaware Statutory Trusts (DSTs) can play a pivotal role in this process. "The sudden loss of property is an overwhelming setback, especially for aging property owners nearing retirement," Kiesnoski stated. "Through a 1033 exchange utilizing DSTs, property owners have an opportunity to simplify the recovery process while positioning themselves for a more secure financial future."

How DSTs Provide Relief and Opportunity

DSTs offer numerous benefits for property owners seeking to recover from losses caused by wildfires, including:



Tax Deferral on Condemnation Proceeds : By reinvesting proceeds into DSTs, property owners can defer capital gains taxes, preserving funds for reinvestment.

Simplified Path to Recovery : DSTs streamline the process of replacing lost properties, offering a hands-off investment option for those overwhelmed by loss.

Non-Recourse Debt Benefits : DSTs provide access to non-recourse financing, meeting debt replacement requirements without personal liability.

Passive Income Opportunities : DSTs enable property owners to transition from active management to passive income generation, stabilizing finances and reducing stress. Tailored Long-Term Solutions : Beyond immediate recovery, DSTs align with retirement and diversification goals, helping property owners rebuild with a strategic focus.

Fortitude Investment Group's Commitment

Fortitude Investment Group is dedicated to helping accredited investors navigate the challenges of recovery by offering tailored guidance on 1033 exchanges and connecting them with DST replacement properties. The firm's goal is to empower property owners to rebuild not only their assets but also their financial stability and peace of mind.

Property owners affected by the California wildfires are encouraged to contact Jeffrey Alan Kiesnoski at Fortitude Investment Group for personalized assistance. "Together, we can turn loss into a new beginning," Kiesnoski emphasized.

Important Disclosures:

*This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum.

This material is not to be interpreted as tax or legal advice. IRC Section 1033 is a complex tax concept. Please speak with your own tax and legal advisors for advice/guidance regarding your individual situation.

Because investor situations and objectives vary this information is not intended to indicate that an investment is appropriate for or is being recommended to any individual investor.

There are material risks associated with investing in private placements, Delaware Statutory Trusts ("DSTs") and real estate securities including the potential loss of the entire investment principal, illiquidity, tenant vacancies impacting income and revenue, general and real estate market conditions, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, competition, including the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multi-family properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and investors should read the PPM carefully before investing paying special attention to the risk section.

*DST 1031 properties are only available to accredited investors (generally described as having a net worth of over $1 million exclusive of primary residence, and/or possessing an annual income of over $200,000, or $300,000 with a spouse and expects the same or greater for the current year) and accredited entities (generally described as an entity owned entirely by accredited investors and/or owning investments in excess of $5 million). Please check with a qualified CPA or attorney to determine if you are accredited.

*Diversification does not guarantee returns and does not protect against loss.

Securities offered through Concorde Investment Services, LLC (CIS), member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Concorde Asset Management, LLC (CAM), an SEC registered investment adviser. Insurance products offered through Concorde Insurance Agency, Inc. (CIA) Fortitude Investment Group is independent of CIS, CAM, and CIA. bd-sb-ai-a-1184-1-2025

Contact: Jeffrey Kiesnoski, 6313796013, [email protected]

SOURCE FORTITUDE INVESTMENT GROUP LLC

