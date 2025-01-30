(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

COLUMBUS, Ohio, and DETROIT, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) today announced its continued strategic core expansion with the grand opening of a fourth Detroit metro Clean Express Auto Wash located at 28740 Mound Road in Warren. Express Wash Concepts currently operates 105 express wash locations across Detroit, Toledo, Cleveland, Dayton, Columbus, Hampton Roads and Pittsburgh. An additional 30 EWC locations are scheduled to begin or open through 2025, including eight across Detroit.

"With each new location, our goal is to go above and beyond customer expectations by delivering a premium car wash experience and exceptional service," said John Roush, Founder of Clean Express Auto Wash and CEO of Express Wash Concepts. "We're thrilled to celebrate the launch of our fourth Detroit metro location within a year, and remain committed to offering the highest-quality express car wash with the most convenient locations in the region."

From January 31 – February 9, 2025, the Warren Clean Express will celebrate its grand opening with all customers receiving a free "Ceramic 4 Ultra" signature wash ($22 value). Customers can also sign-up for the Grand Opening Wash Smart Unlimited Club special for 50% off their first 3 months, and Clean Express will donate $10 for each sign-up to Macomb County Rotating Emergency Shelter Team (MCREST ), Macomb county's largest nonprofit homeless agency. For nearly 35 years, MCREST has provided more than 680,000 nights of shelter and two million meals to those in need, with a mission to provide homeless and displaced individuals with the opportunity for a successful transition to independence.

Additional Clean Express grand opening promotions include a $50 Clean Express gift card for $25 with all proceeds donated back to MCREST. Once purchased at the Mound Road, Warren location, gift cards are redeemable at any Clean Express or EWC location.

Clean Express offers state-of-the-art wash equipment, complimentary professional grade vacuums, industry-leading customer service, with all washes backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee. The popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club enables members to easily clean and protect their vehicles, while enjoying the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any Express Wash Concepts location. The Company's 5th Detroit metro location at 30233 Southfield Road is finishing construction and set to open in early February, 2025.

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 105 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash , Flying Ace Express Car Wash , Clean Express Auto Wash , Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash . EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club packages offer members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit .

