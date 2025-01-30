Waldenström Macroglobulinemia Market Set For Significant Expansion By 2034, Predicts Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DelveInsight's Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Report provides comprehensive insights into the epidemiology and market dynamics across the 7MM.

Some of the key facts of the Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Market Report:

. The Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

. In 2023, approximately 3,190 new cases of Waldenström macroglobulinemia (WM) were reported across the seven major markets (7MM), with the United States accounting for 40% of these cases, followed by France.

. A significant proportion of WM cases occurred in males, with about 50% of all cases diagnosed in patients over the age of 65. This is due to a combination of hormonal, genetic, and age-related factors, including the accumulation of mutations like the MYD88 L265P mutation and a weakened immune system in older adults.

. The MYD88 L265P mutation is present in over 85% of WM patients and is a key diagnostic marker.

. The US FDA has approved IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) by Janssen/AbbVie for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

. The pipeline for WM is relatively limited, with only a few companies advancing their candidates through clinical trials. Notable developments include Sonrotoclax, a BCL-2 inhibitor by BeiGene, and ACP-196 (acalabrutinib), a selective BTK inhibitor by Acerta Pharma BV, both currently in Phase II trials.

. The United States represents the largest share of the Waldenström macroglobulinemia market, significantly outpacing other regions, including the EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

. Among the EU4 and the UK, the United Kingdom had the largest market size, accounting for approximately USD 16.4 million in 2023.

. In December 2024, Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the FDA granted Fast Track designation for NX-5948, a selective BTK degrader, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Waldenström's macroglobulinemia (WM) after at least two prior therapies, including a BTK inhibitor.

. Emerging therapies for WM include Sonrotoclax, ACP-196, and others.

. Key companies involved in the Waldenström macroglobulinemia market include Janssen, AbbVie, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, BeiGene, AstraZeneca, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., TG Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences, X4 Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and others.

. The Waldenström macroglobulinemia market is poised for growth, driven by advancements in targeted therapies and emerging treatment options for relapsed or refractory patients.

Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Overview

Waldenström macroglobulinemia (WM) is a rare, slow-growing type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that occurs when abnormal white blood cells (B cells) proliferate in the bone marrow, producing large amounts of an abnormal protein called immunoglobulin M (IgM). This condition is classified as lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma and primarily affects older adults, typically those over 65 years old. It is characterized by fatigue, weakness, weight loss, and anemia. Other symptoms may include neuropathy, bleeding, and hyperviscosity syndrome (thickened blood due to high levels of IgM), which can lead to headaches, vision problems, and dizziness.

Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by:

. Incident Cases of Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia

. Gender-specific cases of Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia

. Age-specific Cases of Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia

. Gene Mutations in Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia

Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Therapies and Key Companies

. Sonrotoclax: BeiGene

. ACP-196: Acerta Pharma BV

Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Market Strengths

. The market is witnessing the development of novel targeted therapies, including BTK inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies, improving treatment efficacy and patient outcomes.

. Improved diagnostic techniques and awareness programs are enabling earlier detection, leading to better disease management and increased treatment adoption.

Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Market Opportunities

. The rise of personalized treatment approaches based on genetic profiling and biomarker-driven therapies opens new opportunities for optimized disease management.

. A growing number of clinical trials exploring next-generation BTK inhibitors, combination therapies, and novel drug mechanisms are expected to drive market growth and enhance treatment options.

Scope of the Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Market Report

. Study Period: 2020–2034

. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

. Key Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Companies: Janssen, AbbVie, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, BeiGene, AstraZeneca, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., TG Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences, X4 Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and others.

. Key Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Therapies: Sonrotoclax, ACP-196, and others.

. Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Therapeutic Assessment: Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia current marketed and Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia emerging therapies

. Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Market Dynamics: Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia market drivers and Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia market barriers

. Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

. Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Market Access and Reimbursement

