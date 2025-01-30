(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Buford, GA, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScanTech AI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAI, ScanTech, or ScanTech AI), a security solutions provider offering one of the world's most advanced non-intrusive“fixed-gantry” CT screening technologies, proudly announced today the successful deployment and operational launch of its cutting-edge 'fixed-gantry' computed tomography (CT) security scanners at multiple nuclear power facilities across Canada. Ontario Power Generation (OPG) has chosen ScanTech's next-generation scanning to enhance security and replace legacy X-ray screening systems, marking a major advancement in personnel screening efficiency, accuracy, and safety at critical infrastructure checkpoints.

An innovator of next-generation AI-Driven 'fixed-gantry' computed tomography (CT) checkpoint security technology, ScanTech utilizes proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms to accurately and quickly detect hazardous and contraband materials. Pursuant to the multimillion-dollar contract with OPG, Visiontec Systems, ScanTech's Canadian distribution partner, is delivering and installing the scanners.

“Visiontec Systems is proud to support OPG with cutting-edge security solutions. As ScanTech's strategic distributor in Canada, we are excited to bring AI-driven screening technology that enhances threat detection and operational efficiency at these critical facilities.” stated Dave Corrigan, President of Visiontec Systems.

"The successful deployment of our advanced CT scanning technology at nuclear power facilities is a testament to our ability to drive innovation beyond aviation security. As critical infrastructure operators seek more sophisticated threat detection solutions, ScanTech AI is uniquely positioned to deliver high-precision, non-invasive screening that enhances security without disrupting operations." stated Rocky Starns, COO/CTO of ScanTech.

About ScanTech AI Systems Inc.

ScanTech AI has developed one of the world's most advanced non-intrusive 'fixed-gantry' CT screening technologies. ScanTech AI utilizes proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities in its state-of-the-art 'fixed- gantry' CT scanners to accurately and quickly detect hazardous materials and contraband. ScanTech AI's 'fixed-gantry' CT scanners are engineered to automatically locate, discriminate, and identify threat materials and items of interest at checkpoints in airports, seaports, borders, embassies, corporate headquarters, government & commercial buildings, factories, processing plants, and other facilities where terrorism and prohibited items are a possibility. Whether explosives or contraband, ScanTech AI's 'fixed-gantry' CT scanners can detect, identify, precisely locate, and discriminate materials of interest hidden inside scanned targets. From suitcases, briefcases, and backpacks to large packages, and parcels, ScanTech AI has a non-intrusive inspection solution to meet the requirements of a broad range of critical infrastructure industries.

Forward-Looking Statement s

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“Exchange Act”), including statements regarding ScanTech AI's management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, plans, prospects or strategies regarding the future, including possible business combinations, revenue growth and financial performance, product expansion and services. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Additionally, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words“may,”“will,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“project,”“potential,”“continue,”“ongoing,”“target,”“seek” or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations and beliefs made by the management of ScanTech AI, in light of their respective experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and their potential effect on ScanTech AI, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate under the circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting ScanTech AI will be those that it has anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the parties) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including product and service acceptance, regulatory oversights, research and development success, and that ScanTech AI will have sufficient capital to operate as anticipated. Should one or more of these risks of uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions of ScanTech AI prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” and in other sections of the filings of ScanTech AI (and its predecessor, Mars) with the SEC, and in the current and periodic reports filed or furnished by ScanTech AI (and its predecessor, Mars) from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on the information available to ScanTech AI as of the date hereof, and ScanTech AI assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may otherwise be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact Information:

ScanTech AI Systems Inc.

Dolan Falconer, CEO

...

Investor & Media Relations Contact:

International Elite Capital Inc.

Annabelle Zhang

+1(646) 866-7928

...