Fdctech, Inc.'S Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Alchemy Markets, Recognized As "Best Emerging Broker MEA 2025"

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Driving innovation, seamless integration, and sustained growth following the Q4 2023 of Alchemy Markets.

Irvine, CA, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDCTech, ("FDC" or the "Company," PINK: FDCT ), a fintech-driven company specializing in acquiring and integrating small-to mid-size legacy services firms, proudly announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Alchemy Markets Ltd. ("Alchemy Markets"), has been awarded the "Best Emerging Broker MEA 2025" at the UF Awards MEA.

This prestigious accolade underscores Alchemy Markets' rapid ascent as a premier brokerage in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), reflecting its commitment to innovation, client-centric services, and cutting-edge trading technology. The award also reaffirms FDC's strategic foresight in acquiring and integrating high-potential financial firms to enhance global market accessibility.

Strategic Vision Driving Success

FDC's acquisition of Alchemy Markets has proven to be a transformative success, reinforcing the Company's ability to identify, acquire, and elevate legacy financial services firms through superior technology and operational expertise. The recognition as "Best Emerging Broker MEA 2025" validates FDC's ongoing mission to deliver scalable, high-performance trading solutions in emerging markets.

Alchemy Markets has exceeded expectations by rapidly expanding its presence in the MEA region while maintaining an unwavering commitment to technological innovation and client satisfaction. FDC remains dedicated to accelerating our global expansion and delivering superior trading solutions.

Alchemy Markets: A Leader in Emerging Markets:



Next-Generation Trading Technology: Alchemy Markets delivers a high-performance trading experience with ultra-low latency execution, ensuring precision and efficiency for traders.

Interest-Bearing Accounts: A groundbreaking feature allowing clients to earn competitive interest on uninvested funds while maintaining instant access to trading capital.

Localized MEA-Focused Services: With multilingual support, region-specific products, and tailored financial solutions, Alchemy Markets is bridging gaps in accessibility and trading excellence for MEA traders. Institutional Grade Liquidity: Traders benefit from tier-one liquidity sourced from over 20 global banks and non-bank liquidity providers, enabling optimal trading conditions.



Expanding Global Presence & Future Innovations

Looking ahead, FDC and Alchemy Markets remain steadfast in their commitment to expanding market reach, introducing innovative trading products, and enhancing the client experience. With a strong foundation in the MEA region, Alchemy Markets plans to strengthen its technology further, broaden its financial offerings, and reinforce its position as a premier brokerage platform.

FDC's proven track record in seamlessly acquiring and scaling financial services firms ensures that Alchemy Markets will continue to thrive, setting new industry standards and driving sustainable growth in 2025 and beyond.

For further details, click here .

Please visit our SEC filings or the Company's website for more information on the full results and management's plan.

About Alchemy Markets

Alchemy Markets is a leading forex and CFD broker providing clients with access to a wide range of financial instruments , including currencies, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. With a focus on transparency, advanced technology, and exceptional customer support, the company has rapidly established itself as a trusted name in the trading industry.

FDCTech, Inc.

FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC") is a regulatory-grade financial technology infrastructure developer designed to serve the future financial markets. Our clients include regulated and OTC brokerages and prop and algo trading firms of all sizes in forex, stocks, CFDs, commodities, indices, ETFs, precious metals, and other asset classes. Our growth strategy involves acquiring and integrating small to mid-size legacy financial services companies, leveraging our proprietary trading technology and liquidity solutions to deliver exceptional value to our clients.

Press Release Disclaimer

This press release's statements may be forward-looking statements or future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets, and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. The Company does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such forward-looking statements or information provided by the third party. Therefore, in no case will the Company and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or any related damages.

Contact Media Relations

FDCTech, Inc.

...



+1 877-445-6047

200 Spectrum Center Drive, Suite 300,

Irvine, CA, 92618