(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "I've always looked to support innovative advancements in technology, and EVŌQ Nano's approach to fighting antibiotic-resistant bacteria addresses an urgent global challenge," said Mr. Robbins. "This game-changing has the potential to save millions of lives and transform how we approach infection prevention and treatment."

The comes at a crucial time. The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified antimicrobial resistance as one of the top 10 global public health threats. EVŌQ Nano's antimicrobial nanoparticle has demonstrated effectiveness against the WHO's top six antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains without triggering resistance, offering a promising solution to this growing healthcare challenge.

Mr. Robbins will also join the company's advisory board. "Having Mr. Robbins join us as both an investor and strategic partner marks a significant milestone in EVŌQ Nano's journey," said Shaun Rothwell, CEO of EVŌQ Nano. "Mr. Robbins' global reach, business acumen, and passion for improving lives align perfectly with our mission. His support will be instrumental in advancing the development of our pioneering technology."

The strategic investment will support EVŌQ Nano's development initiatives across three core industries:

Advancing Therapeutic Antimicrobial Solutions

EVŌQ Bio has developed an inhaled therapeutic using the nanoparticle EVQ-218 for the treatment of pulmonary bacterial infections in patients with cystic fibrosis, in partnership with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The company recently completed a successful Pre-Investigational New Drug (pre-IND) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is confidently advancing toward Phase I clinical trials.

Arming Medical Devices With Antimicrobial Properties

EVŌQ MedTech integrates EVQ-218's antimicrobial capabilities into medical devices to defend against a broad spectrum of contaminants like bacteria and fungi. The team is collaborating with leading catheter manufacturers with the aim of curbing healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), impacting more than 1 million hospital patients annually.

Safe, Sustainable Antimicrobial Treatment for Textiles & Surfaces

FUZE Technologies serves the textile, hospitality, fitness, and workspace industries. Its antimicrobial technology approved by the Environmental Protection Agency is free of chemicals, toxicity, and environmental waste. FUZE is working with some of the world's most notable brands, including Nike, Adidas, the New England Patriots, Marriott, and Hilton.

Expanding Into New Frontiers

Beyond its current applications, EVŌQ Nano's technology platform has the potential to impact multiple industries. In the energy sector: protecting critical infrastructure against corrosion while boosting battery performance and longevity. In agriculture: combating plant pathogens and enhancing food safety throughout the supply chain.

About Tony Robbins

Tony Robbins is an eight-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, peak performance coach, and life and business strategist. A recognized authority on the psychology of leadership, negotiations, and organizational turnaround, he has served as an advisor to leaders around the world for more than 40 years. He is also a philanthropist whose influence extends globally, positively impacting over 50 million individuals across 100 countries through his audio programs, educational videos, and live seminars.

About EVŌQ Nano

EVŌQ Nano is a nanoscience company that engineers novel nanoparticles for the life, materials, and textile science industries. The company's multi-patented, high-volume laser nanofabrication process creates uniform, sub-10 nm nanoparticles with distinct surface chemistry. These properties represent a significant advancement in nanoscience with the potential for a wide range of applications. To learn more, visit evoqnano .

