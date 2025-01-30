Morgan Stanley & Blackrock Former Managing Director Tom Kinnally Joins Saphyre

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We are thrilled to welcome Tom to the Saphyre team," said CEO & Founder of Saphyre, Gabino Roche. "Tom's exceptional ability to build lasting relationships and drive meaningful collaboration across the services makes him the ideal person to support our mission of transforming how firms interact and thrive in today's competitive market."

Kinnally brings over 40 years of experience in cultivating strong client partnerships and spearheading growth initiatives across the financial sector. His dedication to understanding client needs and delivering tailored solutions has earned him a reputation as a trusted partner and leader.

"I'm excited to join Saphyre and be part of a company that is redefining how firms engage with one another," said Kinnally. "Saphyre's innovative platform addresses critical pain points for financial institutions, and I'm eager to help clients experience the value it delivers. The state of the industry's infrastructure in the documentation space is long overdue for an overhaul. The solutions offered by Saphyre would have made risk management much more straightforward and efficient during both the 2008 and 2020 market disruptions. I look forward to driving meaningful connections that support Saphyre's continued growth, and the industry's practical march towards automation."

About Saphyre

Saphyre leverages patented AI technology to digitize all pre-trade data and activities across multiple counterparties: from asset owners to investment managers, hedge funds to prime brokers, any client firms to broker-dealers and custodians, and much more. Saphyre's platform maintains memory of data and documents, resulting in clients not having to search or resubmit information, and expedites flow in a digitally structured manner so that it can be consumed and understood by any permissioned counterparty in the finance industry. This allows firms not only to assess risk faster, but they can speed up their onboarding processes, get real-time ready-to-trade statuses per account, and eliminate 70%-75% of redundant or inefficient post-trade activities.

SOURCE Saphyre